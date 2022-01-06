Exchange flow closes 2021 with best result in 6 years

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – In 2021, Brazil registered the largest net inflow of foreign currency at the contracted exchange rate in six years, in the equivalent of just over 6.1 billion dollars, after three consecutive years of negative balances, according to data from the Bank Central this Wednesday.

The exchange flow had a surplus of 6.134 billion dollars in the year, the best result since 2015 (+9.414 billion dollars).

The remaining dollars, however, represents a modest volume compared to the 73.686 billion dollars lost between 2018 and 2020. In 2020 alone, the deficit was 27.923 billion dollars.

The accumulated exchange flow had been growing until September, when it reached over 22 billion dollars, but from then on, the outflow of resources accelerated, in a period in which the market was faced with a combo that included the spread of financial stress in the sector. construction, rapid deterioration in Brazil’s fiscal outlook and concerns about global inflation.

About the full year, the composition of the result of the flow is noteworthy.

While the financial flow managed to become less negative — it went from deficits of 62.244 billion in 2019 and 51.173 billion dollars in 2020 to “only” 3.669 billion dollars in 2021—, commercial operations waned, showing a positive balance of 9.803 billion last year, well below surpluses of $23.250 billion in 2020 and $17.475 billion in 2019.

This indicates that “exporters are not internalizing a relevant part of the resources”, commented Sérgio Goldenstein, head of the Renaissance’s strategy area, in a note.

The positive flow in the year 2021 was limited by a strong outflow of resources in December, of 9.946 billion dollars — the most significant for any month since December 2019 (-17.612 billion dollars).

In the accumulated result for the last two months of the year, the country lost 13.344 billion dollars. For Goldenstein, this explains part of the pressure on the exchange rate in the period, leading the BC to carry out liquidity offers on the spot market. In December alone, Bacen settled the sale of 4.837 billion dollars in this modality.

With the currency stampede last month, the banks had to provide liquidity, which raised their short position in the currency on the spot market to 20.668 billion dollars, the highest value since March, when it stood at 21.081 billion dollars.

Throughout last year, Bacen settled the sale of 11.982 billion dollars on the spot market. Considering line operations, BC settled the repurchase of $4.900 billion in 2021.