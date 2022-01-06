Exercise Boosts Covid Vaccine Immunity | health

A study by the USP School of Medicine published earlier this year showed that individuals who exercise regularly have a better immune response when receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. The research, called “Physical activity associated with greater persistence of antibodies six months after the second dose of Coronavac in patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases”, was performed in patients who, because they have autoimmune diseases, need treatments that reduce their natural immune response, making them less responsive to vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 (new coronavirus).
In the general population, the protection obtained by vaccines wears off in a few months, and in these immunocompromised patients, this reduction is more intense and earlier.
Specialists in Exercise Physiology and Sports Medicine compared the six-month vaccine response of patients and crossed this response with the patients’ physical activity data. A total of 748 patients were studied, who were classified, based on responses to a standardized questionnaire, as sedentary or active. In addition, other factors that could hinder the analysis were registered and taken into account.
Those who maintained at least 150 minutes of recommended weekly physical activity had levels of neutralizing antibodies (capable of fighting the virus) much higher than those presented by sedentary people.
This shows that maintaining regular physical activity not only protects against cardiac problems and other chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, but also leads to the production of substances capable of modulating our body’s immune defense response.
That’s the message from the doctors who are following these patients. In addition to getting the coronavirus vaccine, it’s up to each of us to take care of our immunity with the simplest remedy there is: at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week.
