F-35A Stealth Fighter Belly Lands South Korea – Air & Naval Defense

by David Choi

An F-35A Lightning II fighter made an emergency landing Tuesday on the runway of a South Korean Air Force (ROKAF) base in Seosan, a city on the west coast, military officials told the Stars and Stripes.

A South Korean Air Force official speaking in the usual condition of anonymity said the pilot made an emergency landing at 12:51 pm on Tuesday after the aircraft’s landing gear failed. The pilot got off the plane safely, the officer said.

“The landing gear was supposed to be down, but it wasn’t,” the officer told the Stars and Stripes over the phone. “So he made a belly landing.”

The Air Force suspended all F-35A flights “for a while” while investigating the incident, the official said.

While the incident marks the first known incident of the F-35A at ROKAF, others have been reported elsewhere. The landing gear collapsed into an F-35A assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah during a training flight in June 2020. The pilot also exited the aircraft after the safety incident.

The South Korean army operates around 40 F-35A. The country’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration agreed in 2014 to purchase the 5th-generation fighter and received its first delivery in 2019. The deal with US-based defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin was estimated to be worth about $7 billion . Production costs for the F-35A have dropped after its initial launch in 2006 and are currently valued at around $80 million.

The country is expected to introduce additional F-35s into its armed forces, including the F-35B, the short-take-off and vertical-landing variant, according to local media reports. The Ministry of National Defense has approved plans to build an aircraft carrier capable of operating short-take-off and vertical-landing aircraft by 2033.

Stars and Stripes reporter Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this article.

TRANSLATION AND ADAPTATION: DAN

SOURCE: Star and Stripes