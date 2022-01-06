Fábio criticizes the board and announces departure from Cruzeiro after 17 years – Sports

The goalkeeper Fábio announced, this Wednesday (5), his departure from Cruzeiro, after almost 17 years at home.

In a statement, the 41-year-old athlete said that the decision came from the new administration of the club and would have been announced during a meeting this Tuesday (4).

“I want to make it clear that I would accept the readjustment to the new salary cap, but this new administration did not give me that option either,” he wrote. “At no point in the conversation I was given the option to continue,” he adds.

The athlete said that his only request had been to terminate the contract in December 2022 with earnings at the ceiling, but that his demand had been rejected.

Fábio also says that he was offered another three months of stay on the team. The goalkeeper regrets the disconnection, even in the face of a contract negotiation that, according to him, started with President Sérgio Rodrigues last November.

“SAF Cruzeiro wants to end my career immediately, even though I am in full physical and technical condition to continue playing at a high level and help Cruzeiro”, he criticized.

On its social networks, the team from Minas Gerais published a statement in which it thanks the athlete for the work done. “Fábio has his trajectory inseparable from our history. A captain who honored the heavenly shirt, which made our fans, with all justice, idolize him. Talking about Cruzeiro has been talking about… Fábio”, says the statement.

Fábio played 976 matches for Cruzeiro. He joined the team professionally in 2005, after playing at Vasco, União Bandeirante and Athletico-PR. For Raposa, the athlete won the title of best goalkeeper in the Brasileirão in 2010 and 2013.