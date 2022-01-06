Fábio criticizes the board and announces departure from Cruzeiro after 17 years – Sports

The goalkeeper Fábio announced, this Wednesday (5), his departure from Cruzeiro, after almost 17 years at home.

In a statement, the 41-year-old athlete said that the decision came from the new administration of the club and would have been announced during a meeting this Tuesday (4).

“I want to make it clear that I would accept the readjustment to the new salary cap, but this new administration did not give me that option either,” he wrote. “At no point in the conversation I was given the option to continue,” he adds.

The athlete said that the only condition he had asked for was to terminate the contract in December 2022 with earnings at the ceiling, but the demand would have been rejected.

Fábio also says that he was offered another three months of stay on the team. The goalkeeper regrets the disconnection, even in the face of a contract negotiation that, according to him, was initiated with President Sérgio Rodrigues, last November.

“SAF Cruzeiro wants to end my career immediately, even though I am in full physical and technical condition to continue playing at a high level and help Cruzeiro”, he criticized.

On its social networks, the team from Minas Gerais published a statement thanking the athlete for his work. “Fábio has his trajectory inseparable from our history. A captain who honored the heavenly shirt, which made our fans, in all fairness, idolize him. Talking about Cruzeiro has been talking about… Fábio”, says the club’s statement.

Fábio played 976 matches for Cruzeiro. He joined the team professionally in 2005, after playing at Vasco, União Bandeirante and Atlético Paranaense. For Raposa, the athlete won the title of best goalkeeper in the Brasileirão in 2010 and 2013.