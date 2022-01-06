FAKE Number of Children’s Hospitalizations Quadrupled in New York for Covid-19 Vaccine | Coronavirus

A message is circulating through social networks that suggests that vaccination is the cause of the increase in hospitalization of children by Covid-19 in New York, in the United States. IS FAKE.

“Hospitalization of children ages 5 to 11 with Covid-19 quadruples in New York less than a month after initiation of vaccination in children,” says the misleading publication.

The Fact or Fake sought out the New York State Department of Health, which disproved the false message. The agency reported that no child aged 5 to 11 years who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 was fully vaccinated. And that half of the girls and boys hospitalized are under 5 years old and, therefore, are not even eligible to be immunized.

According to the New York department, admissions began to increase with the advancement of the Ômicron variant. Proof that there is no relationship to the start of childhood vaccination is that positive cases are growing in all age groups, particularly among unvaccinated individuals. Health authorities called for the children to be vaccinated as soon as possible to contain the increase in hospitalizations and the worsening of cases.

“The New York State Department of Health is deeply troubled by dangerous rumours, falsely suggesting that the number of cases has increased due to children being vaccinated. There is simply no truth to these harmful claims. In fact, since the Omicron variant emerged in New York, the positive cases are increasing in all age groups, particularly among unvaccinated individuals. . That’s why the lifesaving protection offered by vaccination is more important than ever, especially for children. To date, more than 1.5 million children ages 5 to 11, or 30%, have received the vaccine safely and are better protected from serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death from it. The Covid-19 vaccine remains our greatest protection against the virus, and the Department urges all eligible New Yorkers to vaccinate themselves and their children over age five as soon as possible. ”

As of November 3, 2021, children aged 5 to 11 years started to be vaccinated against COVID-19. On December 1st, the first case of the Ômicron variant was identified in the United States. In 20 days, it had already become predominant in the country. On December 24, the Department of Health issued a statement warning of an increase in hospitalizations.

“In New York City, the department has identified four-fold increases in COVID-19 hospital admissions for children under 18 from the week of December 5 to the current week, based on data reported to the department through Health Electronic Response Data System ( HERDS).”

The same document points out, however, that “for the most recent reporting week (December 19, 2021) across the state, no boys aged 5 to 11 years who were admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated. Over the same time, only a quarter of young people aged 12 to 17 who were admitted to hospital were fully vaccinated. These startling trends underscore the critical importance of protecting our children from COVID-19. The Department urges parents and guardians of all children aged five and over to vaccinate their children as soon as possible.”

The aforementioned health notice states that approximately half of hospitalized children are under 5 years of age and therefore ineligible for the vaccine and cannot take the immunizer.

A chart provided by the Department of Health makes it clear that 30.1% of children aged 5 to 11 years are vaccinated with at least one dose and only 18.9% of the same group is vaccinated with both doses.

The number of new cases exploded in the city, increasing 60% in two weeks. Offices are returning to telecommuting. Some bars and restaurants have closed. Broadway shows are being cancelled.

