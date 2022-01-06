Fans united to press Sega to put Portuguese on Sonic Frontiers • Eurogamer.pt

Brazilian Sonic The Hedgehog fans are joining forces on social media to deliver a message to Sega’s ears.

The message is clear and very simple: they want the next game in the series, Sonic Frontiers, to have at least PT-BR subtitles. If so, this will be the first blue hedgehog game to have Portuguese subtitles.

Many fans and influencers are turning to the hashtag #SonicFrontiersPTBR to join the discussion on Twitter and the movement, which started this week, is already gaining a lot of traction.

It’s not the first time that Brazilian video game fans have come together in this type of campaigns to put pressure on brands. Last year there was a movement pushing Nintendo to put more PT-BR subtitles on their games.

Although the Portuguese public has gotten used to playing in English, mainly for lack of another option, our language has enough speakers all over the world to justify, at least, the inclusion of subtitles.

Hopefully fans get what they want. Good luck!