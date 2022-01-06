Faster interest rate hikes and Fed balance sheet reduction may be necessary, Fomc minutes show

Amid increased pressures on inflation and the strengthening of the labor market, members of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) pointed out that it may be necessary not only to raise interest rates earlier than expected, but also reduce the general portfolio of assets on the balance sheet of the American central bank, showed the minutes of the monetary policy meeting from 14 to 15 December, released this Wednesday (5).

“Participants generally noted… that it may be necessary to raise the ‘federal funds’ rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had previously anticipated. Some also pointed out that it might be appropriate to start reducing the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet relatively soon after interest rate hikes begin, he pointed out.

Thus, the document provided more details on the Fed’s move to a tougher monetary policy against inflation. At its last meeting, the monetary authority signaled that it will accelerate the process of reducing its bond purchases and pointed out that it will promote three increases of 0.25 percentage point in borrowing costs in 2022.

The minutes showed that there was not only debate about the initial rise in interest, currently between 0% and 0.25%, but also dealing with the balance sheet equity reduction, allowing their allocations in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to decrease.

Committee members assessed that the risks for inflation were turned to the positive side. Several of them discussed the danger that recent high levels of inflation could raise expectations of long-term price increases to levels above the Monetary Policy Committee’s target.

The incidence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was also highlighted. Many pointed out that the emergence of the variant made the economic outlook more uncertain, but there were also observations that the variant did not fundamentally alter the path of US economic recovery.

The December meeting was held when the coronavirus case count started to rise due to the spread of the Ômicron variant. Infections have risen very quickly since then. However, there were no comments from senior Fed officials that indicated whether the change in the health situation had altered their views on appropriate monetary policy.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell will appear in the Senate Banking Committee next week for a hearing on his appointment to a second four-year term as head of the central bank, and is expected to update his views on the economy on that occasion.

