Fausto Silva starts recording a show on Band – Prisma

This Thursday and Friday, officially, the recordings of “Faustão na Band” begin.

It is worth noting that this will happen regardless of the order of presentation. The premiere, on the 17th, can be prepared a little later.

After 34 years, Fausto Silva is back at the Morumbi network and, from Monday to Friday, right after Jornal da Band, he will present a different schedule every day, with a promise of many news, musical attractions, talent shows and curiosities for the public.

– Renowned artists and personalities will meet at “Pizzaria do Faustão”.

– In “Grana or Fama”, the participant chooses whether to return home with a cash prize or to continue in the competition to gain notoriety.

– In turn, in “Desbravadores do Mundo”, biologists João Paulo Krajewski and Roberta Bonaldo will show Brazil curiosities about the world.

– The program will also bet on “Dança das Feras”, in which six of the best dancers in Brazil will face a competition, showing all the technique and beauty of the art of dance.

– And in the frame “Esta é uma Vida”, a tribute to the great artists and personalities that make our country proud.

– “Na Pista do Sucesso” is another attraction of “Faustão na Band”. In the competition, participants will try to guess classics and hits of the moment. Faustão will show clues, acquaintances talking about the mysterious artist and music snippets for participants to discover. Soon after the discovery, the artist will enter the scene and sing his hits.

– “Churrascão” and “Cassetadas” are also on the program’s menu, among others, which will also have the participation of Anne Lottermann and João Guilherme, son of the presenter.