Featured in Flamengo’s rout at Copinha, Matheus França reveals inspiration in Vini Jr | Junior soccer SP cup

One of the highlights of Flamengo’s rout over Forte Rio Bananal in the debut of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, Matheus França showed why he is appointed as one of the main red and black jewels. the 17 year old midfielder scored two goals, provided an assist and had direct participation in other goals, living up to shirt 10.

Multi-champion by the Gávea club’s under-17 team, the young midfielder celebrated his good performance on his debut in Copinha. Flamengo returned to the competition after being left out of the 2020 edition (in 2021 there was no dispute due to the pandemic) and Matheus França made his first match in the main youth tournament in Brazil.

– A debut on the right foot. It’s my first Copinha and I’m very happy to be debuting like this. Also happy for having scored two goals, providing assistance and helping my teammates in the best possible way. Now the focus is on the next game and we continue to stand firm in the competition – said the midfielder.

See too:

+ Fla massacres Forte-ES premiering at Copinha

+ Competition table and ranking

1 of 1 Matheus França celebrates Flamengo’s goal against Forte-ES for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF Matheus França celebrates Flamengo’s goal against Forte-ES for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF

At the end of the match, Matheus França presented Forte’s captain, defender Rangel, with a pair of boots in recognition of the effort made by the Espírito Santo team, which faced numerous setbacks until its debut and suffered the biggest rout of the competition so far.

On the day that Vinicius Junior – also a Gávea breeder – was considered the most valuable player in the world, the new red-black jewel revealed that she had the dream of following in the footsteps of Real Madrid striker and following the path of playing on the pitch of the Velho Continent.

– Vinicius Junior inspires me a lot, as do all the athletes who left Flamengo as promising youngsters and are playing in Europe. They are all role models for me, I’m all very focused and I hope one day to play alongside them or in Europe.

Questioned, however, if he had a night of Vini Jr in his debut at Copinha, the 10 red-black shirt surprised in the answer.

– It was a Matheus França night (laughs) – he said.

Flamengo’s goals 10 x Forte/ES, for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup