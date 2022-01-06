Fed may need to raise interest rates faster and reduce balance quickly – Money Times

Authorities of Federal Reserve they said last month that the job market was “very tight” and that the central bank From USA don’t just increase the rates of fees sooner than expected, but also reduce your overall asset portfolio to contain the rally inflation, showed the minutes of the monetary policy meeting from December 14 to 15, released this Wednesday.

“Participants generally noted… that it may be necessary to raise the ‘federal funds’ rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had previously anticipated. Some also pointed out that it might be appropriate to start reducing the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet relatively soon after interest rate hikes begin, the minutes said.

The document offered more details on the Fed’s move last month towards a more aggressive monetary policy against inflation.

Monetary policy makers agreed to accelerate the end of the bond purchase program implemented at the start of the pandemic and issued forecasts that anticipated aggregated 0.75 percentage point interest rate increases during 2022.

The minutes showed that the central bank not only debated an initial rise in interest rates, but whether it should use a second mechanism to curb inflation by allowing its allocations to Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to decline.

The December meeting was held when the case count of coronavirus started to increase due to the spread of the variant. micron.

Infections have risen very rapidly since then, and there has yet been no comment from senior Fed officials to indicate whether the change in the health situation has altered their views on appropriate monetary policy.

The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, will appear before the Senate Banking Committee next week for a hearing on his appointment to a second four-year term as head of the central bank, and is likely to update his views on the economy at the time.