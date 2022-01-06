Felipe Neto exposes ‘BBB rottenness’ and says that R$ 1.5 million ‘is not enough’

Digital influencer Felipe Neto, 33, made a live on his Instagram profile last night when he spoke openly about “BBB 22”, exposed the “rotten” of the program and said again that he considers the R award $1.5 million offered to the winner of the “little” reality.

Initially, the youtuber echoed the revelation made by influencer Camila Loures, who reported having been invited to participate in “BBB 21”, but that the program has just started, she was left out of the list of participants. According to the famous man, if Boninho had done this to him, he would not hesitate to rent a helicopter to enter the house.

“If they tell me, I plan my life, because Camila makes content for the internet… If Boninho says I’m going, and with a week left he says I’m not going, I’m going, but I’m going… I spent R$ 60 thousand on trousseau, do you think I don’t rent a helicopter and put myself in there? Do it like that with me Boninho, just do it,” he challenged.

Later, the influencer said that he knows “everything about ‘Big Brother’ and that he would tell “all the rotten things” from the TV Globo program, about which participants will not be featured in the next edition of the reality.

According to him, MC Loma, Negra Li, Tiago Abravanel and Lucas Lucco, four names quoted for confinement in the Camarote team, are not among those selected by the production.

“I know all about ‘Big Brother.’ explained.

Finally, Felipe Neto explained his reasons for not accepting the invitation to confine himself to the program: the R$1.5 million prize. The famous claims that, in addition to not being sure that he will win the millionaire value, he earns much more than that during the three months the competition remains on the air. However, the youtuber pointed out that, due to the whirlwind of things that happened in his life at the end of 2021, after the troubled end of his engagement with Bruna Gomes, he even spoke in private with Boninho and stated that, if at that time he was called , He would go.

“I can’t be on ‘BBB’ for financial reasons. It’s a bit obvious! The show’s prize… There’s no way! If I won… I’d lose a lot of money to spend three months there, some several million that I would have to spend it to go to ‘Big Brother’. I said to Boninho: ‘I’ll tell you for real, I’m so freaked out that if you called me I’d go’. Then he said: ‘Relax man, go rest, relax this one head, that everything is already closed, everything is alright'”.

At another moment, a follower who followed the live said that for Felipe Neto the R$ 1.5 million prize “is change”, which he denied, but, laughing, he stressed that the amount “is little” for what he usually earns money from his work on the internet.