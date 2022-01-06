Felipe Neto offers Boninho to join BBB22 after depression · TV News

While fighting depression, Felipe Neto offered to join Big Brother Brasil 22. This Wednesday (5), the youtuber stated that he spoke with JB de Oliveira, known as Boninho, about his interest in participating in the most watched house in Brazil . However, the director rejected the idea and explained that the new season’s cast is closed.

“in this turn [de ano], I got so fucked up in my head, mad, crazy with everything that happened, that I arrived and said to Boninho: ‘I’ll tell you for real. I’m so freaked out that if you called me, I would, fuck you.’ Then he said: ‘Relax man. Go there and rest, relax that head, everything is closed, everything is fine’. he knew that [a proposta] it was because I was really crazy about everything that happened”, Neto pointed out.

In a live held on Instagram, the youtuber explained why he would reject the reality show invitation if he was in good health: “I really can’t participate in the BBB! ​​For financial reasons, it’s a little obvious. The program’s award, there isn’t any how and would not win”.

“If I won the BBB, I would lose a lot of money to spend three months there. There would be several million that I would have to spend to go,” he added.

During the live broadcast, Neto commented on the outburst of YouTuber Camila Loures, who reported having been invited by Boninho’s team to BBB21. “I was thrilled. Watching the stuff [os Stories], I almost cried with her talking. Did they really do this to her?”, he opined.

“They said she was on the program. She said they told her she might not be there, but damn? She packed her bags, told the sad story. Damn, it looked like she was on Rodrigo Faro’s program”, pointed out Neto.

The businessman also said that speculation about the participation of MC Loma, Negra Li, Lucas Lucco and Tiago Abravanel is unfounded.

Under the command of Tadeu Schmidt, BBB22 opens on January 17th. CAT BBB, the reality’s comedy, will be led by Dani Calabresa, after Rafael Portugal leaves. Among the famous candidates for confinement are Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo and Sammy Lee.

Check out Felipe Neto’s live