Find out how many children can be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Minas and BH – Gerais

Adolescents from 12 years old have already been vaccinated and now children between 5 and 11 years old wait for their turn (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 6/9/21)

By the end of January, it is estimated that 3.7 million doses of Pfizer will arrive in the country. Only this immunizing agent will be used in children, as authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The first shipment, with 1.2 million doses, should arrive in the country on January 13th. By the end of the first trimester, 20 million pediatric doses are expected to arrive.

Children in Minas Gerais

According to IBGE projections for 2018 (last published), from 5 to 11 years old would be 1,846,030 in Minas. They are children who can be freed from being part of the sad number of deaths by COVID in the state. In this age group, six lives were lost in 2020 and double in 2021, according to data from e-SUS Notifica, as of December 27 of last year.

The number of cases in the state of concern. More than 34,000 children were infected in Minas Gerais in 2021 alone. This represents more than all the states in the North Region together (27,058) and the Center-West Region as well (33,511).

The data were presented yesterday during a press conference by the Ministry of Health, but have not yet been confirmed by the MG State Department of Health (SES-MG).

in the capital of Minas Gerais

The city of Belo Horizonte began to prepare a special scheme for vaccinating the 193 thousand children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the city, including the opening of new vaccination points. “If we receive this total amount of doses from the Ministry of Health, we will vaccinate all the children in seven days. Even with the prospect of opening a vaccination point on Saturday”, explains the municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado Pinto.

The municipality’s planning provides for the immunization of children together with the other age groups who are already within the deadline to receive the booster dose. The city hall understands that, if it receives a smaller quantity of doses from the Ministry of Health, it will summon the children in a staggered manner.

“It is very important that children receive the vaccine before school starts. We know that the first dose already offers important protection. We are witnessing an increase in the number of cases of respiratory diseases and the more people vaccinated, the smaller the circulation of viruses”, adds the secretary.

Belo Horizonte has already reached 100.5% of the population over 12 years old with a first dose and a single dose. With the second dose and a single dose, the index reaches 93%, and 24.2% with a booster dose or an additional dose.

How will it work

The vaccination schedule will be with two doses, with an interval of eight weeks between applications. Time longer than stated in Pfizer’s vaccine package insert. In the indication of the brand, the two doses of the immunizing agent could be applied three weeks apart. As with the public from 12 years of age, vaccination will be done by age group.

The ministry also recommends an order of priority, prioritizing children with comorbidities and permanent disabilities; indigenous and quilombolas; children who live with people at risk of developing serious conditions of COVID-19; and then children without comorbidities.