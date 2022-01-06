Find out how to watch this Thursday’s games

With the end of the first round of the group stage, the São Paulo Soccer Cup Junior 2022 continues today (6) with another 14 games to be played from 11 am (GMT). Grêmio, Santos, Athletico Paranaense and Botafogo are some of the teams that enter the field.

After a goalless draw with Taquarussú-TO in their debut, Athletico will face the leader of Grupo Velo Clube, in Araras, at 1:15 pm — with a YouTube broadcast. At 15:15, it’s Botafogo’s turn to face Petrolina-PE, in Taubaté, after making it 3-0 at Aparecidense-GO in their first game.

At night, at 7:30 pm, Grêmio —which beat Mixto 2-0 on Monday— is facing Castanhal-PA, in Jaú. Closing the night, at 21:45, Santos duels with Rondoniense-RO in Araraquara. In their debut, Meninos da Vila beat Operário-PR by 2 to 1. The last three matches mentioned will be broadcast on the SporTV channel.

All Copinha games, without exception, can be followed live. THE UOL Sport list below where to watch the matches this Thursday (6). Check out:

11:00 – União São João x Taquarussú-TO (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Commercial x Chapadinha (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – União Iacanga x União ABC (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

13h – Taubaté x Aparecidense (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

1:15 pm – Velo Clubes x Athletico (YouTube)

3:15 pm – Nova Iguaçu x Criciúma (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

3:15 pm – Novorizontino x Santa Cruz (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

3:15 pm – Petrolina x Botafogo (SporTV)

17h – Sãocarlense x Falcon (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

5:15 pm – XV de Jaú x Mixto (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

19:15 – São Carlos x América-MG (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

19:30 – Railway x Operário-PR (Paulistão Play and Eleven)

19:30 – Castanhal x Grêmio (SporTV)

21:45 – Rondonian x Santos (SporTV)