Find out which are the ten most promising professions in 2022

According to a survey carried out by the recruitment company PageGroup which points out the 39 most promising professions for 2022, jobs related to innovation, information technology and e-commerce occupy a prominent position.

To carry out the survey, the group annually consults companies of all sizes from 14 different sectors. The survey covers positions considered to be high and medium level, top management, technical levels and management support, outsourced and temporary.

See the list with the ten most promising professions:

AgroTechs software developer

This profession is part of the technical software development team linked to the agricultural industry. Its objective is to seek new products and solutions to meet market demands.

Salary: R$ 7 thousand to R$ 15 thousand + variable remuneration

Business development manager

Positions like this connect the “factory floor” to the administrative sectors of the company. The objective is to educate producers about new technologies to improve the operational performance of professionals.

Salary: R$ 15 thousand to R$ 25 thousand + variable remuneration

Media and Performance Coordinator

Persons in this role are responsible for developing the digital media strategy. The objective is to convert and allocate budget for marketing campaigns that provide financial returns to companies.

Salary: R$ 8 thousand to R$ 12 thousand

SEO Specialist

This professional seeks to write and plan content published on websites in order to improve organic traffic on a company’s digital platforms. The objective is to make users looking for a product or service online to find the website of the company that this specialist works for.

Salary: BRL 7 thousand to BRL 10 thousand

Business Intelligence Analyst

In this position, the person in charge collects, organizes, transforms and monitors data and transforms them into graphs and reports. The objective is to increase business efficiency based on decision-making that will be carried out based on data analysis in order to increase the company’s competitiveness.

Salary: BRL 4 thousand to BRL 11 thousand

Supply manager

This professional must purchase equipment, materials and services aimed at the company’s high investment projects. He is usually an experienced employee who has analytical skills and a strong connection to the company’s management. He must be able to negotiate high-budget national and international contracts and always obtain advice from the technical and legal sectors.

Salary: R$ 10 thousand to R$ 20 thousand

Production and maintenance manager

The person responsible for this position must monitor industrial production, ensuring the intended outputs of manufactured products. Your objective as a professional is to maintain the functionality of production processes within the company and, thus, leave customers satisfied.

Salary: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 20 thousand

Logistics manager

This professional manages the company’s supply chain processes. It certifies that there is all the circulation of services, goods and information, ensuring maximum efficiency for everything that takes place in the company and improving the complete supply cycle, in addition to relating to retailers and consumers.

Salary: BRL 12 thousand to BRL 22 thousand

Product owner

This professional must be aware of the innovations in the market in which the company operates, in addition to managing the implementation of these innovations to improve the products and services offered by the company.

Salary: R$ 10 thousand to R$ 20 thousand + variable

Head of credit & collection

Whoever occupies this position must ensure the smooth running of team management, as well as the credit and collection mat.

Salary: R$ 20 thousand and R$ 25 thousand + variable