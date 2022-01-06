Firmware with VRR support to be released by the end of January for the PS5

Facebook

In November of last year, Sony had said that support for VRR would come via a PS5 firmware update. Now, according to the company itself, the technology will reach the console in January.

During CES 2022, Sony released a promotional video of its TVs supporting VRR and it is said at the bottom of that video that to support the technology, you need to download a PS5 firmware update that will be available by the end of January, 2022. You can see the image in question below.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) is a technology for synchronizing the frame rate (fps) of a game with the monitor’s refresh rate (Hz), similar to VSYNC technology. The difference is that VSYNC limits the framerate output to the monitor’s framerate (even if the PC or console can generate more fps in that game), and VRR causes the monitor’s refresh rate to dynamically synchronize with the rate when it is at or below the monitor’s native refresh rate.

In addition to VRR, the PS5 should support PlayStation Tournaments via firmware in the future (not necessarily on this same firmware as VRR).