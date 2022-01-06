First reinforcement: Wesley Moraes arrives in Porto Alegre to sign with Inter | International

The first colorado reinforcement for the 2022 season is already in Porto Alegre. Center forward Wesley Moraes landed shortly after 1:30 pm this Thursday at Salgado Filho Airport to undergo medical exams and sign with the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

The center forward went through the lobby without talking to the press and was welcomed by the club’s executive, Paulo Bracks. There were no fans waiting for the player. Soon after, Wesley quickly left the venue with the Colorado manager and the club’s press officer.

The next step reserves for Wesley to perform medical examinations at CT Parque Gigante. If approved, it will sign a contract until the end of the year for the club’s announcement. Aston Villa loan does not have a purchase option.

Wesley arrives to be an option in the attack command. The attacker has the characteristic of using his body to be a pivot and preparing his teammates’ moves. His style matches the taste of Alexander Medina, the new Colorado technician.

At Beira-Rio, Wesley hopes to rediscover the successful period of his first spell at Brugge. During four seasons, he played 130 games, with 38 goals and 14 assists.

The success saw him bought for €25 million by Aston Villa. The center forward got off to a good start in England and was called up by Tite for the national team. However, he suffered an injury to his right knee and spent 15 months without acting. When he returned, he was unable to repeat the performance.

In addition to the center forward, Inter has deals underway with striker Nikão and defensive midfielder Liziero. Also defensive midfielder Flávio, who is in Turkish football, rejected the club’s offer. The group’s re-presentation takes place on January 11th.