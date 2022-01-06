Fish auction turns sensitive and senses tragedies with children· TV News

Lota (Paula Cohen) will prove that a mother’s heart, even the most denatured, is not wrong in In Times of the Emperor. The baroness of Fervedouro will feel a tightness in her chest at the exact moment when Tonico (Alexandre Nero) is about to do some evil against her children –Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) in the telenovela Globo.

The deputy will be hunting Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. He will finally have discovered that his wife and lover are hiding in a farm in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

After a bad feeling, Lota will send Bernardinho after the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero in the scenes that will be shown from the next Monday (10). “I wonder if it’s not in your head, right?”, Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) will find strange.

“If Tonico finds out where Nelio is, God knows what could happen. And so do we. Mercy”, will reply the aristocrat. “I think you are nervous for nothing. Take a coconut candy to calm your nerves”, will offer the confectioner.

“Just in case, I’m going to light a candle for Nélio’s guardian angel. Better yet, I’ll light it for the whole family. Because if Tonico went after him, then he’ll come after me and Bernardinho,” the character will say by Paula Cohen.

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the six o’clock soap opera

Tonico gets revenge on Bernardinho

Lota’s prayer will prove to be stronger than you think, as Nélio will narrowly escape death when he is pushed off a cliff by Tonico. The fall will be cushioned by the treetops, and the lawyer will be rescued by a healer who lives isolated in the middle of the forest.

Certain that he got rid of the “Ricardão”, the bad character will return to court to take revenge on Bernardinho. He won’t forgive the advisor for having hidden for so long that Batista (Ernani Moraes) had left a piece of land for his eldest son before dying of cholera.

He goes to get the rogue drunk to send him on the first ship to the Paraguay War (1864-1870). Lota will be the first to notice her son is missing. “He didn’t even sleep [em casa]. The bed is made”, will advise Lupita.

“Oh, help! My mother’s heart is warning me! Something has happened to him,” the noblewoman will shout. “The Lady walk very sensitive. Is nothing. Bernardinho likes a party. It will appear in a little while”, will minimize the confectioner. “Come with me. We’re going to camp my son,” said Lota, as she grabbed Lupita’s arm and ran off through the streets of the court.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The soap opera now enters its final stretch. On February 7th, the premiere of Além da Ilusão is scheduled at 6 pm.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news it also publishes the summaries of the Globo telenovela daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and also in other soap operas that are on the air.