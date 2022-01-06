‘Fish with hands’ is found for the first time in 20 years

A fish that swims with limbs similar to hands has been found by divers wandering the deep sea in Australia. The appearance of this rare species is the first in over 20 years.

The pink handfish, also known as Brachiopsilus dianthus, was last seen by a diver off the coast of Tasmania in 1999.

Other revelations have only been recorded four times and, fearing for its survival, authorities recently classified the creature as threatened with extinction.

On the other hand, scientists are optimistic about this “needle in a haystack” discovery, as they believe this species of fish is increasing.

According to marine biologist Neville Barrett, an associate at the University of Tasmania, this is a new hope for the survival of the species, which was previously thought to live only in shallow waters. “The biggest surprise was finding a pink handfish in the region at a depth of about 120 meters,” said the expert.

“Up until this sighting, the species had only been recorded four times and was classified as a rare under the Tasman Endangered Species Act,” explains Barrett. “This discovery offers hope for the continued survival of the pink handfish, as they have a wider habitat and distribution than previously thought”, he adds.

The pink handfish owes its name to the hand-shaped fins it uses to walk along the bottom of the sea.

In an interview with ABC channel, Ashlee Bastiaansen, also from the University of Tasmania, said that it was the “hands” of the creature that caught her attention. “I was watching one of our expedition videos and there was a goldfish that came up on the edge of the reef that looked a little strange,” he said. “I took a closer look and was surprised to see your little hands.”

According to the researchers, the pink handfish is only native to Australia. This species, as well as others, can be found in the Tasmania Marine Park, a conservation area slightly larger than Switzerland, which contains a huge crack in the earth’s crust where marine life is present at depths of more than 4,000 meters.

But it’s just one of many endemic species in the area, according to Jason Mundy of Parks Australia, the government agency that manages the country’s national parks.

“Collaboration is key to building this extraordinary marine park,” said Mundy. “Its canyons and underwater mountains maintain a remarkable diversity and abundance of marine creatures, many of which are found nowhere else in the world.”