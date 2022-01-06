Flamengo: Atlético-MG doesn’t alleviate and includes Flamengo in a clause in the sale of Junior Alonso

Clube Mineiro agreed to sell the defender to Krasnodar, from Russia, but drew attention with a clause on the Rubro-Negro

After winning 3 titles in 2021, the Atlético-MG is losing some players at the beginning of the season, going through a kind of “dismantling”, a situation that has not been well regarded by the fans. Last year’s first-place duo, formed by Nathan Silva and Junior Alonso, may not be the same, for example, and options in the bank are being borrowed.

Right away, Tchê Tchê returned to São Paulo, Hyoran negotiating a loan with Red Bull Bragantino, Alan Franco going to Charlotte FC and Nathan officialized by Fluminense. In the case of the Paraguayan defender, he is sold to Krasnodar, from Russia, for 8 million euros, around R$ 50 million at the current price.

However, about Alonso, a rather unusual demand made by the Rooster drew attention: an “anti-rivals” clause, that is, if one day the Russians want to trade the 28-year-old Paraguayan with Flamengo, Corinthians or Palmeiras, the Atleticans must receive at least 1 million euros (something around R$6.4 million at the current rate) for wake up.

This information was brought by the portal “Torcedores.com: “In the sale of Junior Alonso to Krasnodar, Atlético-MG placed an “anti-rival clause” to prevent the defender from hitting Corinthians, Palmeiras and/or Flamengo. If one of these clubs wants the player, Galo should receive 1 million euros (BRL 6.4 million)”, echoed the “Football Planet” profile.

As a result of this fact, on the web, the fans of Mais Querido, for example, filled with messages picking up on the two-time Brazilian champion, taking the opportunity to make fun of the clause imposed to negotiate one of its main players: “None of those mentioned in the clause are Atlético’s rivals. All are BIGGER than him”, “Athletic forcing rivalry in contract, this is new”, etc.