Flamengo midfielder at Copinha donates pair of boots to Forte captain: ‘I needed it too’ | Flamengo



Rangel, from Forte, together with Matheus França, from Flamengo – Reproduction/FlaTV

Rangel, from Forte, together with Matheus França, from FlamengoPlayback/FlaTV

Posted 06/01/2022 10:27 | Updated 01/06/2022 10:29 AM

Rio – After Flamengo’s 10-0 rout over Forte (ES), in the first round of Copinha, an action outside the field drew attention. The Rubro-Negro midfielder Matheus França gave a show both on and off the field. On the four lines, he scored two goals, and outside of it, I give a pair of boots to Rangel, captain of the Espírito Santo team.

One of the highlights of the #Nest Boys in today’s victory was @04France, he gave a show on the field and solidarity. Our talent donated a pair of boots to the captain of Forte-ES at the end of the match. pic.twitter.com/SksDSccqYX — Flemish (@Flemish) January 6, 2022 “As I may have some boots and one day I also needed to get one or even a borrowed boot to be able to play, I did this good deed,” said França in an interview with FlaTV.

Turning attention to the tournament, Flamengo takes to the field again on Saturday, at 7pm, at Arena Barueri, where they face Floresta. While the Fort faces the West on the same date and place, however, at 4:45 pm. All matches are valid for the second round of the SP Cup.