Flamengo scored 10-0 and applied the biggest rout of Copinha 2022 against Forte-ES – 01/05/2022

Flamengo debuted in the SP Cup of junior soccer, running over Forte Rio Bananal (ES) by 10-0, tonight (5), at Arena Barueri. Matheus França, twice, Werton, Kayke David, Kayque Soares, Wesley, André and Mateusão, three times, scored in the rubro-negra rout – the biggest so far in this edition of the competition.

With As a result, Fábio Matias’ team takes first place in Group 29, beating the West on goal difference.

Despite the huge advantage at Arena Barueri, the victory tonight is still far from the biggest rout in the history of the competition. In 1973, Cruzeiro won the Vasco de Itapecerica-SP by 14 to 0.

With 15 years of existence, Sociedade Esportiva e Recreativa Castelense is a club-company, originally from the city of Castelo, in Espírito Santo, which last year became a professional and changed its fancy name to Fort Bananal River. Currently, the team represents the municipality. of Rio Bananal-ES.

In the next round, on Saturday (8), Flamengo will face the Forest-EC, at 7pm. Shortly before, at 4:45 pm, the Fort takes the West.

electrifying start

The team used by coach Fábio Matias was formed by Bruno; Wesley, Kayque Soares, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus (Lucas Andrew), Werton (Pedro Arthur), Kayque David (Victor Hugo) and Matheus França (petterson); Ryan Luka and Andrew (Matthew).

Fla started the first stage in an electrifying manner, with offensive momentum and without giving Forte a chance. On minute eight, Matheus França received a shot in the area, killed in the chest, spun on top of the defenders and hit cross to beat the goalkeeper Huendry and open the scoring.

In the following minutes, the red and black were in danger in three consecutive plays, with Werton, Matheus França and Cleiton. The second goal didn’t take long to come out: at 24, Matheus França tried the shot from outside the area, the ball deflected on Ryan Luka and, on the back, Werton hit the grid to expand the score.

The Cariocas scored the third in the 24th minute, when Kayke David advanced on the left, left two behind, invaded the area and crossed low. The goalkeeper Huendry tried to cut, but ended up sending against his own goal. At 37 minutes, the fourth ball in Fla’s net: after Kayke David’s corner kick and Huendry’s bad exit, the ball was left for Kayque Soares to push into the back of the goal.

Flamengo started the final stage at the same pace. Right in the first move, Matheus França received great assistance from Kayke David and played when Huendry left to score his second goal and the fifth for Rubro-Negro. The sixth came in the eighth minute, after a nice pass by the number 10 shirt to infiltrate Wesley, who hit the first ball and expanded the score.

At 14, a new miss by goalkeeper Huendry, who palmed badly after a shot from Kayke David, gave rise to the seventh goal for the Cariocas. André took advantage of the opponent’s error and only completed it towards the bottom of the goal.

In the final stretch, Mateusão ​​closed the rout for Rubro-Negro: at 32, he received a precise pass from Pedro Arthur and completed it to the goal; at 39, after a speedy counterattack, the 26 shirt was fired in an excellent assist by Petterson and hit dry to beat Huendry; finally, the tenth goal came in the 46th minute, when the forward received a pass from Wesley in the small area and closed the account for Fla.