Flu cases increase in the city and SMS asks the population to redouble care and use of the mask – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

In recent days, the number of notifications for Flu Syndrome has increased in the city and the Municipal Health Department (SMS) alerts the population to redouble care and reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory viruses.

This weekend, the Epidemiological Surveillance (Viep) identified, through private laboratories, five laboratory results of residents of the city who tested positive for Influenza, which is also circulating in the city and has transmission similar to Coronavirus.

“With the end-of-the-year festivities, with many crowds of family gatherings and trips to other cities, people have abandoned sanitary protocols and ended up contaminating themselves. It is not yet time to abandon preventive care, especially the use of a mask, even in open places, because we are not just talking about the transmission of Covid-19, which is still in circulation, but also other respiratory viruses such as Influenza”, he explained the municipal health secretary, Ramona Cerqueira.

Health facilities are overloaded with the large demand of people who have sought medical care with flu-like symptoms and many patients are also being referred by the units to the Covid-19 Municipal Care Center, which is providing support in medical care.

The entire Health Surveillance team is already articulated with Primary Care to reinforce the clinical management of patients who present flu-like symptoms and notifying those who have the suggestive condition.

At this point, it is essential to use the mask correctly, in all places, even when vaccinated. In case of any flu-like symptoms, it is important to isolate yourself to avoid the risk of transmission to other people, even if you are not Covid-19, and to seek care at the referral health unit.