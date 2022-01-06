Flu epidemic causes lack of medicine in pharmacies in Greater Vitória

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória





The increase in flu cases has not only filled health facilities across Espírito Santo, but also caused another problem: the lack of medicines to treat those with flu-like symptoms.

Those looking to establishments to buy medicines are having difficulties in finding them.

The engineer Karoline Benichio, who lives in the Colina de Laranjeiras neighborhood, in Serra, said that she went to four pharmacies in search of medicines.

“My husband was having the flu very sick. We looked for four pharmacies in our region in search of the drugs that were prescribed and we didn’t find it. We had to make an exchange for him to be able to improve”.

A survey carried out by the Victory Sheet showed lack of cough syrup in pharmacies in Vitória and Vila Vila Velha. In the municipalities of Cariacica and Serra, the stock is already at an end.

The analgesics dipyrone and acetaminophen are also low in stores, a third of normal because of the high demand. only the ibuprofen, which also acts against pain and fever, has a normal supply.

MISSING OR WITH FEW UNITS REMEDIES IN GRANDE VICTORY

Throat pellet

Antiallergic

antibiotics

cough syrups

Vitamin C

physiological solutions

dipyrone analgesics

acetaminophen

Pharmacies with difficulties in buying medications

Pharmacies in the State are also having difficulties when it comes to buying these drugs in the pharmaceutical industries.

According to the president of the Regional Council of Pharmacy, Leandro Passos, there are two causes that make buying difficult: the reduction in the supply of medicines, which is normal at this time of year, and also the increases in cases of flu, which is normal only in winter.

“We are still in the summer and, in general, this type of disease and symptoms affect the population in the winter period. The market did not have its stock supplied to meet this demand,” he explains.

Taking medicine on your own, even in situations that seem simple, is not recommended.

According to pulmonologist Jessica Polese, in most cases medication is not needed to treat the flu.

“Most people, after 48 hours with influenza, will be much better. The vast majority do not need anything, they are just asymptomatic. If you are unwell and there is no improvement, then you should seek medical attention, but it is worth remembering that we have circulation of several viruses at that time so as not to cause more problems for oneself or for others”.

People with mild flu symptoms they should look for health facilities, guided the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, when he spoke about the flu epidemic in the state.

The PAs, which have been facing an increase in the number of consultations since the last month, must be reserved for the care of severe cases.

Nésio also reinforced that, those who have not yet been vaccinated, must look for the vaccination points to immunize against both covid-19 and influenza.

“My appeal is for everyone to seek vaccination. Those who have not yet started the vaccination schedule, look for it immediately. Those who have not completed their vaccination schedule, try to complete it as soon as possible. The Influenza vaccine is also available and protects against other viruses that may be in circulation in community broadcasting,” he said.

*With information from reporter Laércio Campos, from TV Vitória/Record TV