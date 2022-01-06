Flu: Health in Ribeirão has a 56% increase in attendances

UPAs in Ribeirão have been busy since last week (Photo: Marcelo Fontes)

The municipal public health units that provide emergency care in Ribeirão Preto have a 56% increase in demand. The information was passed on this Tuesday, January 4th, by the Municipal Health Department.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, between the 2nd and 3rd of January, the UPAs in Ribeirão Preto carried out 5,741 consultations between clinical medicine and pediatrics. The increase is caused by the flu syndrome outbreak.

Since last week, Ribeirão Preto has confirmed community transmission of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and also the circulation of the H3N2 influenza virus. Both scenarios are putting pressure on health systems in various regions of the planet.

The report questioned the Department of Health about the protocol that residents must follow and when it is necessary to look for a health unit. According to Saúde, “patients with flu-like symptoms should seek medical care through the UPAs and health units, where they will be evaluated”.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, it is important to know if the patient has covid-19 or another type of flu so that the correct treatment is indicated.

