Flu or Covid-19? Know how to differentiate the symptoms and how to act in each case

The growing confirmation of flu cases caused by the H3N2 Influenza in the State of Paraná has raised concerns and doubts, mainly due to the increased demand in Emergency Care Units (UPAs) for people with respiratory symptoms. This picture is also intensified due to the profound similarities between the symptoms of Covid-19.

Currently, the transmission of Influenza H3N2 is considered community-based, that is, it occurs between people from the same territory and with individuals with no travel history, which makes it impossible to define the origin of the virus transmission.

With regard to Covid-19, the end of the year and beginning of the year, advances in the omicron variant and the growth of new cases in several countries indicate the beginning of a more complicated period in the circulation of the disease at the beginning of 2022.

“The increased demand for health services from people with flu-like symptoms has drawn attention, mainly because of the time they are happening, at this hottest time of year. Commonly, these cases tend to be observed in the autumn and winter period, but, given the current diagnosis, it is expected that the number will continue to increase in the coming days”, said the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto.

difference between symptoms

Although the symptoms between Covid-19 and Influenza can be considered essentially identical, it is possible to notice differences between the intensity of the cases, which can be classified as Flu Syndrome (GS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

In the case of Flu Syndrome (GS), the individual presents with an acute respiratory condition, characterized by fever, headache, cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, muscle pain, olfactory or taste disorders, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

In Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), the individual already has GS, but may also present respiratory discomfort, pressure or persistent pain in the chest, saturation of less than 95% in room air and bluish color (cyanosis) of the lips or face.

preventive care

Influenza preventive care also shares similarity with most airway-borne illnesses. Among the main guidelines are: correct use of a mask, social distance, maintain ventilated environments with free air circulation, hand hygiene and avoid close contact with people who present respiratory symptoms.

“Non-pharmacological care is a measure of social responsibility that helps fight the Covid-19 pandemic and is also valid for the prevention of flu. Vaccination is another central point and we have immunizations for both. For those who have not yet been vaccinated, whether with Covid-19 or Influenza, we ask that they go to the nearest service point and do so as soon as possible. It is possible to take both vaccines on the same day”, reinforced the secretary.

Where to look for assistance

When noticing the presence of symptoms, Sesa advises the population to seek care at the nearest health unit and, in case of confirmation, for the patient to follow the medical instructions.

The transmission period is one day before the onset of symptoms and up to five to seven days after becoming ill. It is also recommended for the general population, over six months of age, to be immunized with the flu vaccine.

“This increase in cases is also a reflection of the population’s low adherence to influenza vaccination in 2021, which even within the national average, was only 70%. Therefore, my appeal is for everyone to seek the closest health unit and get immunized as soon as possible”, stated Beto Preto.

According to him, with regard to Influenza, the use of the antiviral drug Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) has been shown to be a therapeutic resource with an impact on reducing the severity of cases.

Available in all Health Regions and with stocked stock, the drug is mainly indicated for patients with Flu Syndrome (GS) with risk factors or with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

I have symptoms, now what?

According to the Department of Health, the orientation is to seek a diagnosis, either by testing with an antigen or RT-PCR. These methods are also indicated if the citizen has had contact with someone who is suspicious or has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 14 days. Other recommendations are individual isolation and notify close contacts.

Once diagnosed, it is important to monitor symptoms, especially for unexpected manifestations such as high fever, low oxygen saturation, and diarrhea. Hydration of the body is a care that must be reinforced during this period.

And the next step is to seek vaccination. The State of Paraná has 700 thousand doses for Influenza, distributed among the municipalities. Vaccination is also offered by the private sector, and can be applied to all people over six months of age. The guidance of the Department of Health is for the population to look for the availability of the vaccine at the nearest health unit.

Regarding Covid-19, all municipalities are supplied with doses and are applying first, second and booster doses, in accordance with the guidelines of the National Immunization Plan. As soon as vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years arrive in Paraná, they will be quickly decentralized to municipalities.

Risk factors

Risk factors are chronic lung diseases (including asthma), cardiovascular (excluding isolated hypertension), kidney, liver, neurological (which may compromise respiratory function or increase the risk of aspiration, such as cognitive dysfunction, spinal cord injury, epilepsy, cerebral palsy , Down syndrome, cerebrovascular accident – ​​CVA or neuromuscular diseases), hematological (including sickle cell anemia) or metabolic (including diabetes mellitus).

It is also necessary to be extra careful with all children aged six months and under five years old; people over the age of 60 years; immunocompromised adults and children; pregnant and postpartum women; children and adolescents (aged six months to 18 years) who are receiving medications containing aspirin or salicylate and who may be at risk for developing Reye’s syndrome after infection with the Influenza virus; residents of nursing homes and other long-term care institutions; indigenous peoples, people deprived of liberty and extremely obese people.

