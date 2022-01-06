Fluminense receives a millionaire proposal from the executioner of Palmeiras by Nino, says journalist

Fluminense received an offer of nearly R$ 30 million for defender Nino, the title-holder of the Rio team

Strong in the market with the contracts it has been making, the Fluminense is close to losing an important starting lineup for the 2022 season. Defender Nino received an offer of 5 million dollars (about R$ 28.3 million at the current price) from tigers, from Mexico.

According to the journalist Victor Lessa, the player would be inclined to accept the offer on account of the higher salary he would receive and has already informed his decision to the tricolor board, which has not yet made a decision.

Tricolor is not sure of the deal by the percentage it owns of the player. Currently, 60% of Nino’s rights belong to the Flu, while the other 40% belong to the Criciuma.

If they accept the offer, the Rio de Janeiro club would receive around R$ 16.9 million, but considers the amount to be low. Therefore, the team tries to increase its share in the negotiation to make a bigger profit.

Nino arrived at Fluminense in 2019 and was permanently hired the following year. It achieved greater prominence throughout 2020 and after the achievement of Olympics in 2021, when he was titular.

After the gold, Nino even received an offer from the Middle East, but chose not to leave. His main objective was to go to Europe, but the salary offer seduced him in this case.