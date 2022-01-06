Fluminense receives proposal by Nino of nearly R$ 30 million from Tigres, from Mexico | Rio de Janeiro

One of the Serie A clubs that strengthened the most in the market, Fluminense could lose its first player: Nino. The 24-year-old defender, Olympic champion with the Brazilian team in 2021, is one of the most valued of the tricolor squad and received a proposal from Tigres, from Mexico, for US$ 5 million (R$ 28.3 million at the current price ). The transfer window in the country opened on Monday, and negotiations are in progress.

The information on the Mexican proposal was disclosed by journalist Victor Lessa, from Rádio Globo, and confirmed by ge, which determined the interested club and the amounts involved. Although he never hides his dream of playing in Europe, Nino welcomes the possibility of playing in Mexican football, but the tricolor board has not yet hit the sledgehammer.

1 of 3 Nino has 136 games and eight goals with the Fluminense shirt — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC Nino has 136 games and eight goals in the Fluminense shirt — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

What can make the deal go wrong is the distribution of the amount. Fluminense has 60% of Nino’s economic rights, that is, it would have the right to US$ 3 million (R$ 16.9 million) – the other 40% belong to Criciúma. The tricolor board believes that the defender is worth more than U$ 5 million dollars and considered the amount he would receive in this operation low, so he tries to increase his share.

After the Olympics, Nino had already received a proposal from the Middle East, but he didn’t want to leave. This time, the player considers it to be an irrefutable offer, where he will earn four times what he currently receives and has already expressed his willingness to go to Fluminense. Therefore, the board tries to make a negotiation similar to the sale of Pedro in 2019.

2 of 3 Nino was Olympic champion for the Brazilian national team in Tokyo, Japan — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Nino was Olympic champion for the Brazilian team in Tokyo, Japan — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

At the time, the attacker’s economic rights were divided equally between Fluminense and Artsul. But even with only 50%, Tricolor was left with €8 million euros (R$36.5 million in the 2019 quote) of the €11 million euros (R$50.2 million) paid by Fiorentina, Italy, for 80% of Peter. In the agreement, Flu kept 20% and committed to share with Artsul the value of a future sale.

In three years at Flu, Nino achieved the status of first-team title and played 136 games and scored eight goals.

Nino arrived at Fluminense on a loan from Criciúma in 2019, still in the Pedro Abad administration, with a 50% purchase option set at R$ 5 million. In the mandate of Mário Bittencourt, the club exercised the option, which was paid as follows: R$ 2 million in installments and the transfer of a credit of R$ 3 million that Corinthians owed to Tricolor. But in the negotiation, Flu managed to keep another 10% of the economic rights for the same amount, totaling the current 60%.

