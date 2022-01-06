Flurona: Minas investigates six cases of co-infection by COVID and Influenza – Gerais

Municipality of Poo Fundo, municipality of Sul de Minas, confirmed three cases of double contagion (photo: Pixabay/reproduction)

The Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) informed this Wednesday afternoon (5/1), that there are six suspected cases of flurone, as the co-infection with COVID-19 and Influenza under investigation in the state is called. .

“Details of notifications under investigation will be released in due course, if they are confirmed,” he said in a note to SES, without informing the location of the patients.

Earlier, the Municipality of Poo Fundo, municipality of Sul de Minas, confirmed three cases of double contagion. However, the government of Minas informed that, until this Wednesday, there is no confirmed case of co-infection in the state.

“Two cases of flurone were detected by the laboratory of Poo Fundo this Tuesday. Another case, detected on Monday, was a patient from Machado”, stated the note published on social networks by the Poo Fundo City Hall.

Also according to the local administration, all are isolated, with mild symptoms.

This Tuesday (4/1), the Municipality of Juiz de Fora informed that it received two more notifications from a private laboratory about the possibility of a case of flurone.

In total, there are three cases in epidemiological investigations.

According to the press office of the Preeitura de Juiz de Fora, the two new cases were notified yesterday by a private laboratory in the city.

The municipal administration, however, did not inform the sex, age and health status of the patients, but emphasized that the investigation of the cases is ongoing.





Flurona

The double contagion is popularly known as flurone. It is a designation defined from the terms “flu” (flu, in English) and “rona” (from coronavirus).

SES-MG emphasizes the importance of maintaining sanitary protocols for both COVID-19 and influenza: constant hand washing, mask use, social distancing and vaccination.

(With information Bruno Luis Barros – Special for MS)