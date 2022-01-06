Foreigners withdraw dollars from investment in factories and the stock exchange

For the ninth consecutive year, Brazil recorded more outflows than inflows of dollars in the financial area — that which brings together foreign investments in new factories or companies already operating in the country, contributions in stocks on the Stock Exchange and other financial assets, profit remittances and interest payments abroad, among other operations.

Data released by the Central Bank show that, in 2021, the negative balance was US$ 3.7 billion through finance (US$ 540.72 billion came in and US$ 544.39 billion out).

The last time that Brazil registered a positive result — that is, inflows of dollars greater than outflows — through finance was in 2012, when the country totaled US$ 8.38 billion.

In 2020, at the height of the new coronavirus pandemic, the outflow of dollars in the area had been even greater, at US$51.17 billion.

For Cleber Alessie, manager of the financial derivatives desk at Commcor DTVM, the negative results in the financial account in recent years are largely linked to the problems that Brazil is facing in the area of ​​public spending.

In practice, the country has not been able to balance income and expenses, which scares off investors.

There is a weakness in our fiscal condition. [gastos públicos]. And investors end up opting for Brazil’s peer markets, for countries that have a less complicated reality. For 7 or 8 years we have been in a difficult fiscal situation

Cleber Alessie, from Commcor DTVM

Lack of good payer seal

For José Faria Júnior, director of the Wagner Investimentos consultancy, Brazil has had difficulties in attracting foreign investments due to the lack of the so-called investment grade — or “investment grade”, in the market’s jargon.

Between the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016, the country lost the investment grade awarded by the main global credit rating agencies. They are Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch Ratings, which assign ratings to countries based on their ability to pay debts, fiscal soundness and political stability, among other factors.

Faria Júnior affirms, however, that even before Brazil lost its investment grade —a kind of seal of good payment — foreign investors were already looking at the country with suspicion.

The outflow of dollars from the country through the financial area sort of coincides with the loss of investment grade, or with the expectation of loss. One of the things that gets in the way is that Brazil has lost its good payer seal. There is a lot of outflow of dollars from bond investments. And pension funds that are abroad cannot invest in Brazil either

José Faria Júnior, from Wagner Investimentos consultancy

Faria Júnior recalls that many pension funds from other countries, which gather resources for the retirement of public servants, for example, are prevented from investing resources in countries that do not have the good payer seal. This is the case in Brazil.

Exports saved dollar bill

Despite the outflow of dollars through financial means, Brazil registered a total positive exchange flow in 2021, of US$ 6.134 billion. The exchange flow reflects the results of the financial and commercial areas (exports minus imports of products).

The positive result occurred because the country received US$ 9.803 billion net through trade.

In the pandemic, sales of Brazilian products were favored. In particular, international demand for food, which had repercussions on inflation in Brazil, raised commodity prices. This meant the entry of more export dollars into the country.

According to BC, US$ 225.246 billion entered Brazil last year due to sales of products and services to other countries. On the other hand, there was an outflow of US$ 215.443 billion with the importation of goods and services. The difference generated a surplus of US$ 9.803 billion seen in the commercial area.