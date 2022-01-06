Former advisor arrested in operation investigating orange PSL candidacies found dead in Aimorés, MG | Valleys of Minas Gerais

Haissander Souza de Paula, former advisor to federal deputy and former tourism minister Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, was found dead this Thursday (5), in Aimorés (MG). He was 33 years old and was staying with his mother. The causes of death are yet to be investigated.

His mother told police that she had sought her son in Governador Valadares to take care of him, because “he was hallucinating, he was hypertensive and lately he was self-medicating with sleeping pills.”

According to her, Haissander would have been sick in the late afternoon of Tuesday (4), with pain in the arm and hallucinations. He was taken to hospital and released at night. This Wednesday morning, he was found dead on a mattress and without marks of violence on his body.

A few days ago, a video of him asking for help finding his family circulated on social media.

On Saturday (1), Haissander was arrested on the BR-116, in Governador Valadares, suspected of extorting money. According to police, he would have stolen a cell phone and then demanded R$600 to return the device to the owner.

The man who filed the complaint said he was in the car, leaned back in his seat, placed his cell phone on his stomach, and dozed off. When he woke up, the device was gone.

Soon afterward, he called a friend who was nearby and asked him to call his cell number. The person who answered, who in this case was Haissander, made an appointment to deliver the device.

Also according to the police, upon arriving at the scene, he said he was a Federal Police delegate and demanded payment of R$600, showing a gun on his hip.

The friend of the victim, who was in a pickup truck, realized what was happening and managed to notify the police of the case.

The military approached the car where Haissander and the victim were. They found that the weapon was not real, but Haissander was detained for extorting money.

Operation Suffrage Ostentation

Haissander alongside Bolsonaro and former minister and deputy Marcelo Álvaro

Haissander, who was considered a trusted man by Marcelo Álvaro, became nationally known in the PSL candidacy scandal in Minas Gerais. According to the Federal Police, the party used fake candidacies to divert resources from the electoral fund.

According to the PF’s investigations, he also charged suspected candidates to return public campaign funds to a company linked to another political advisor. The ex-minister’s proximity to the other investigated was fundamental for his indictment.

