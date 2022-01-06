Former BBC Fernando Fernandes is the new presenter of No Limite

Former BBC and para-athlete Fernando Fernandes is the new presenter of the reality show “No Limite” (TV Globo). The announcement was made today by Ana Maria Braga on “Mais Você”.
In addition to Fernando’s name, the program will have two screening days — on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 9 pm telenovela — and one eliminated per program. The premiere will be after “BBB 22” in April.
A trailer for the show was shown during programming to announce the news. Fernando also recorded a statement for Ana Maria Braga celebrating.
Being ahead of a show that I’ve always been a fan of, since I was living on the edge of the limit, going beyond the limit. Get ready that a more radical and intense ‘No Limite’ will come, even because I’m going to be pushing it. From April onwards, ‘No Limite’ will come with everything. Fernando Fernandes
Fernando Fernandes will take the place that was held by André Marques, currently on “The Voice+”.
Ana Maria Braga joked that she was eager to spoil the reality show and wished the presenter good luck. “I couldn’t wait to tell,” he said.
In a statement to Globo, he said that being a presenter is a radical challenge as well.
“I, as a presenter, have to be ready to live this experience intensely and be able to take all the emotion of this great adventure to all of Brazil. I want to bring my gaze not only as a presenter, but as a person who lives overcoming all these limits, not only physically, but as a human being, and making each participant experience this intensely and extract the best from themselves. I’m sure whoever is on the other side of the screen will live it all with us,” he says.
Fernando participated in the second edition of “BBB”, pursued a career in the fashion world and went on to become a professional in football — in addition to practicing amateur boxing.
In 2009, he suffered a car crash that left him paralyzed. He also returned to Globo in “Esporte Espetacular” reporting on extreme sports and deconstructing the capacity with the materials and by becoming a para-athlete — being four-time paracanoe champion.
At the Tokyo Paralympics, he was one of the commentators cast by the closed channel SporTV.
“No Limite” will also have a program with the eliminated of the week that will be shown on Sundays after “Fantástico”, on TV Globo.