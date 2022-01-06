Former BBC Fernando Fernandes is the new presenter of No Limite

Former BBC and para-athlete Fernando Fernandes is the new presenter of the reality show “No Limite” (TV Globo). The announcement was made today by Ana Maria Braga on “Mais Você”.

In addition to Fernando’s name, the program will have two screening days — on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 9 pm telenovela — and one eliminated per program. The premiere will be after “BBB 22” in April.

A trailer for the show was shown during programming to announce the news. Fernando also recorded a statement for Ana Maria Braga celebrating.

Being ahead of a show that I’ve always been a fan of, since I was living on the edge of the limit, going beyond the limit. Get ready that a more radical and intense ‘No Limite’ will come, even because I’m going to be pushing it. From April onwards, ‘No Limite’ will come with everything. Fernando Fernandes