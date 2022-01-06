Former reality TV contestant who used to sell bottled pum feels sick due to excess gas

the influencer Stephanie Matto, former participant of TLC’s “90 Days to Casar”, had to stop selling his bottled flatulence. According to the young woman, who earned around 35 thousand pounds (approximately R$ 262,000) a week selling her bottled breast, she had to be hospitalized recently. Information is from the New York Post.

Stephanie was rushed to a hospital with chest pains that she feared were symptoms of a heart attack. After undergoing a battery of tests, including blood tests and an EKG, the influencer was told her pain was the result of her constant diet of gas-inducing eggs and beans.

“I realized something wasn’t right that night as I was lying in bed, and I felt a pressure in my stomach build up. It was very difficult to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe, I felt a tight feeling in my heart,” he revealed to Jam Press.

After her diagnosis, Stephanie said she was advised to change her diet and take a gas-suppressing medication. “Effectively, [o remédio] ruined my business,” he said.

Since she started selling her bottled farts, the influencer has been eating beans, hard-boiled eggs, a protein shake and some yogurt.

Stephanie participated in the fourth season of the spin-off in 2020. The matchmaking reality, in which the two people meet on the internet and then one of them goes to the United States to acquire a marriage visa – which gives 90 days for both people organize the ceremony.

Stephanie became involved with Erika Owens from Australia.

