Former SP governor, Márcio França targeted by police operation – News

Former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB) is one of the targets of an operation carried out by the Civil Police of São Paulo this Wednesday morning (5). Operation X-Ray investigates alleged deviations in the health sector. The former governor’s brother, Cláudio França, is also one of the names investigated.

The police carry out 34 search and seizure warrants, and among the addresses investigated are some related to the former governor in the capital and in Baixada Santista. In addition to the Civil Police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the General Administrative Office are involved in the operation that investigates crimes of conspiracy, embezzlement and money laundering.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo, search and seizure warrants are being carried out in the regions of Araçatuba, Bauru, Baixada Santista, Campinas, Capital and Presidente Prudente. The investigations are proceeding under judicial secrecy.

Raio X is an offshoot of an investigation by the Civil Police of Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, which investigates crimes of embezzlement, criminal organization and money laundering.

In a statement, Márcio França’s press office criticized the operation and denied that the former governor had any relationship with companies or people targeted by the investigation. “There is no other name for a mess, due to false allegations, that certain “authorities”, with “fear of losing the elections”, have produced the events that took place this morning in my house.”

The former governor said, through his advisor, that the operation has a political-electoral nature. “I do not have or have had any commercial or legal relationship with the legal and natural persons who are the target of the investigation. It is regrettable that an election for the Government of São Paulo begins with these scenes of abuse of political power.”

France also said that it has no links with public services and is not liable for any criminal proceedings. “I am not the target of any operation, as I am a private lawyer, I have no relationships or links with public services. I have no relationship with the medical or health field.”

“I’ve been warning for some time that a criminal group in São Paulo is trying to stop me from expressing the truth. They know I don’t agree with them, that they want to take over the State of São Paulo. If it’s up to me, they won’t be able to.”