Fourth dose against Covid-19: chemotherapy, transplant and hemodialysis patients; know who can receive the backup

RIO — While it is time to go to the vaccination posts to immunize against Covid-19 until the third dose (respecting the correct interval time), the group of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old can now take the new booster dose ( DR 1) — or fourth dose. The distance to DR 1, however, should be four months.

Covid-19 tests: see where to be served in the municipal network of Rio

So far, at least 15 municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Rio have confirmed that they are already applying the fourth dose. Among them are the capital, Niterói, Duque de Caxias, Nova Iguaçu and São Gonçalo.

Included in the group of immunosuppressed individuals are people with HIV, with AIDS, undergoing chemotherapy and transplant recipients.

The second stage of reinforcement aims to strengthen the immune response of this group, whose defenses are reduced due to diseases or the use of certain medications. Among them are those who have a condition of primary immunodeficiency in which the person is more susceptible to various diseases, since the immune system does not perform its functions correctly in the body’s defense.

Street revelry: To kill the nostalgia for the carnival blocks, recall scenes of the last ones authorized by the City of Rio before the Covid-19 pandemic

See who fits:

Severe primary immunodeficiency;

Cancer chemotherapy;

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs (list can be found here);

Use of steroids in doses equal to or greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for at least 14 days;

Use of immune response-modifying drugs;

Auto inflammatory, inflammatory bowel disease;

Patients on hemodialysis;

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases;

People living with HIV/AIDS.

Know more

To the point Floods and the lack of disaster prevention



Lauro and Gabeira In 2022, a new year and the usual Bolsonaro



Malu is ON Fernando Haddad: ‘We have to pave the second round now’



CBN Panorama Explosion of Covid-19 cases; street revelry canceled in Brazilian capitals; and updates on childhood vaccinations





Covid-19: Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years should start on the 16th in Rio

The Ministry of Health released the fourth dose for this group on December 20th. People who fit the criteria must have already taken the three doses (the first, the second and the booster), respecting the indicated intervals. The federal folder explained the decision in the published technical note:

“A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for all immunocompromised individuals over 18 years of age who received three doses in the primary regimen (two doses and an additional dose), which should be administered from 4 months onwards”, says excerpt of the document.