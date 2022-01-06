FPF details table of the first six rounds of Paulistão; see dates, times and where to watch | Paulista championship

This Tuesday, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) detailed the table of the first six rounds of the São Paulo Championship.
Novorizontino and Palmeiras will play the opening isolated game on Sunday, January 23, at 4 pm. Premiere will broadcast.
The duel is valid for the fifth round, but was anticipated due to Verdão’s participation in the Club World Cup, in February. For the same reason, Palmeiras’ derbies against São Paulo (fourth round) and Corinthians (sixth round) were scheduled for March 10 and 17, respectively.
The first round starts on Tuesday (25th) and runs until Thursday (27). The competition is scheduled to close on April 3rd.
See below the dates and times of the games for the first six rounds:
- 19h – Botafogo-SP x Santo André – Premiere
- 9 pm – Corinthians x Railway – Premiere
- 3 pm – Água Santa x São Bernardo – Premiere
- 19h – Ituano x Novorizontino – Primere
- 19h – Inter Limeira x Santos
- 9:35 pm – Palmeiras x Ponte Preta – Premiere
- 20h – Mirassol x Bragantino – Premiere
- 9:30 pm – Guarani x São Paulo – Premiere
- 11 am – Santos x Botafogo-SP – Premiere
- 4 pm – São Bernardo x Palmeiras
- 18:30 – Railway x Água Santa – Premiere
- 11 am – Santo André vs Corinthians – Premiere
- 4 pm – São Paulo x Ituano – Premiere
- 18:30 – Ponte Preta x Inter de Limeira – Premiere
- 20:30 – Novorizontino x Mirassol – Premiere
- 20h – Bragantino x Guarani – Premiere
- 19h – Palmeiras x Água Santa – Premiere
- 21h – Botafogo-SP x Railway – Premiere
- 7pm – Santo André x São Bernardo – Premiere
- 19h – Ponte Preta x Novorizontino – Premiere
- 9:35 pm – Corinthians vs. Santos – Premiere
- 19h – Ituano x Inter de Limeira – Premiere
- 19h – Mirassol x Guarani – Premiere
- 9:30 pm – Bragantino x São Paulo
- 11 am – São Bernardo x Ponte Preta – Premiere
- 3 pm – Água Santa x Novorizontino – Premiere
- 11 am – Mirassol x Santo André – Premiere
- 16h – Guarani x Santos – Premiere
- 6:30 pm – Ituano x Corinthians
- 20:30 – Inter de Limeira x Botafogo-SP – Premiere
- 20:30 – Railway x Bragantino – Premiere
- 9:30 pm – São Paulo x Palmeiras – Premiere
- 4 pm – Novorizontino x Palmeiras – Premiere
- 3 pm – Água Santa x Ituano – Premiere
- 19h – São Paulo x Santo André – Premiere
- 20:30 – Bragantino x Inter de Limeira – Premiere
- 9:30 pm – Guarani x Botafogo – Premiere
- 9:30 pm – Railway x Ponte Preta – Premiere
- 19h – Santos x São Bernardo – Premiere
- 9:30 pm – Corinthians x Mirassol
- 4 pm – Botafogo x Água Santa – Premiere
- 4 pm – Novorizontino x Guarani – Premiere
- 6:30 pm – Santo André x Railway – Premiere
- 11 am – Inter de Limeira x Mirassol – Premiere
- 4 pm – Santos x Ituano – Premiere
- 6:30 pm – Ponte Preta x São Paulo
- 8:30 pm – São Bernardo x Bragantino – Premiere
- 8:30 pm – Palmeiras x Corinthians – Premiere
Click here and see the complete table with the 12 rounds of the first phase.
Paulistão Cup 2022 — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Paulistão
The first phase of the competition will have 12 rounds, with the teams facing each other from the other groups. The two worst overall fall to Serie A2.
The top two in each group advance and face off in the quarterfinals, in a single game. In the semifinals, again single game. Only the final will be a return trip.
As happened in the 2021 edition, Paulistão 2022 will have the presence of the Video Referee in all matches, including those in the first phase.