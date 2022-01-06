FPF details table of the first six rounds of Paulistão; see dates, times and where to watch | Paulista championship

This Tuesday, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) detailed the table of the first six rounds of the São Paulo Championship.

Novorizontino and Palmeiras will play the opening isolated game on Sunday, January 23, at 4 pm. Premiere will broadcast.

The duel is valid for the fifth round, but was anticipated due to Verdão’s participation in the Club World Cup, in February. For the same reason, Palmeiras’ derbies against São Paulo (fourth round) and Corinthians (sixth round) were scheduled for March 10 and 17, respectively.

The first round starts on Tuesday (25th) and runs until Thursday (27). The competition is scheduled to close on April 3rd.

See below the dates and times of the games for the first six rounds:

19h – Botafogo-SP x Santo André – Premiere

9 pm – Corinthians x Railway – Premiere

3 pm – Água Santa x São Bernardo – Premiere

19h – Ituano x Novorizontino – Primere

19h – Inter Limeira x Santos

9:35 pm – Palmeiras x Ponte Preta – Premiere

20h – Mirassol x Bragantino – Premiere

9:30 pm – Guarani x São Paulo – Premiere

11 am – Santos x Botafogo-SP – Premiere

4 pm – São Bernardo x Palmeiras

18:30 – Railway x Água Santa – Premiere

11 am – Santo André vs Corinthians – Premiere

4 pm – São Paulo x Ituano – Premiere

18:30 – Ponte Preta x Inter de Limeira – Premiere

20:30 – Novorizontino x Mirassol – Premiere

20h – Bragantino x Guarani – Premiere

19h – Palmeiras x Água Santa – Premiere

21h – Botafogo-SP x Railway – Premiere

7pm – Santo André x São Bernardo – Premiere

19h – Ponte Preta x Novorizontino – Premiere

9:35 pm – Corinthians vs. Santos – Premiere

19h – Ituano x Inter de Limeira – Premiere

19h – Mirassol x Guarani – Premiere

9:30 pm – Bragantino x São Paulo

11 am – São Bernardo x Ponte Preta – Premiere

3 pm – Água Santa x Novorizontino – Premiere

11 am – Mirassol x Santo André – Premiere

16h – Guarani x Santos – Premiere

6:30 pm – Ituano x Corinthians

20:30 – Inter de Limeira x Botafogo-SP – Premiere

20:30 – Railway x Bragantino – Premiere

9:30 pm – São Paulo x Palmeiras – Premiere

4 pm – Novorizontino x Palmeiras – Premiere

3 pm – Água Santa x Ituano – Premiere

19h – São Paulo x Santo André – Premiere

20:30 – Bragantino x Inter de Limeira – Premiere

9:30 pm – Guarani x Botafogo – Premiere

9:30 pm – Railway x Ponte Preta – Premiere

19h – Santos x São Bernardo – Premiere

9:30 pm – Corinthians x Mirassol

4 pm – Botafogo x Água Santa – Premiere

4 pm – Novorizontino x Guarani – Premiere

6:30 pm – Santo André x Railway – Premiere

11 am – Inter de Limeira x Mirassol – Premiere

4 pm – Santos x Ituano – Premiere

6:30 pm – Ponte Preta x São Paulo

8:30 pm – São Bernardo x Bragantino – Premiere

8:30 pm – Palmeiras x Corinthians – Premiere

The first phase of the competition will have 12 rounds, with the teams facing each other from the other groups. The two worst overall fall to Serie A2.

The top two in each group advance and face off in the quarterfinals, in a single game. In the semifinals, again single game. Only the final will be a return trip.