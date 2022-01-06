France authorizes doctors with Covid-19 to see patients | World

France is allowing healthcare workers infected with the coronavirus but with few or no symptoms to continue treating patients rather than isolating themselves, an extraordinary palliative measure aimed at alleviating staff shortages in hospitals and other facilities caused by an explosion. unprecedented number of cases.

The special exemption from France’s quarantine rules being implemented in hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and other essential health services attests to the growing pressure on the French medical system from the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

It’s a calculated risk, with the possibility that health workers with Covid-19 will infect colleagues and patients, but one that is taken by the government that says it’s necessary to keep essential services running.

Outside the healthcare sector, for those not covered by this special exemption, France’s quarantine rules require at least five days of self-isolation for those vaccinated who test positive for Covid-19. For the unvaccinated, self-isolation is at least seven days.

Governments and industry have warned that isolation rules are creating staff shortages in many sectors as the omicron variant causes outbreaks of infections in many countries.

In some places, quarantines have been reduced, including in France, to return workers to their posts.

But in Europe, France seems to be alone now that it is also opening up the possibility for health professionals to work while they are infected.

There are increasing signs that omicrons cause less severe disease. But the high number of infections is still sending more and more people to hospitals, putting those institutions under pressure, especially when doctors are also away.

French hospital officials said the new relaxation of self-isolation would help them close the staffing gaps if and when they opened up.

“If the system gets too tense and 50% of our team is positive, the less symptomatic ones will come to work because the patients still need to be taken care of,” said Dr. Marc Leone, head of anesthesiology at Hospital Norte in Marseille. “But we’re not in that situation yet.”

The new rules were detailed in a warning message from the Ministry of Health that was sent on Sunday (2) to hospitals, health centers and health authorities and was seen by the “Associated Press”. The changes are being applied this week.

The ministry’s warning says that the rise in infections in France represents “a great risk of interrupting the supply of care”, describes the measure as “exceptional and temporary” and says it will be suspended when the system is not so saturated with cases of virus.

The exemption opens up the possibility for doctors, hospital staff and those who work with people with disabilities and vulnerable to remain at work despite their tests testing positive for Covid, as long as they are fully vaccinated and are not coughing and sneezing.

In the Paris region, hospitals said the measure could be applied as a last resort if infected staff are urgently needed to help keep services open and if they volunteer to work.

“If they’re tired, they have a sore throat and they prefer to stay indoors, no one will force them to work with Covid,” said Romain Eskenazi, director of communications at two hospitals in the Paris suburbs.

Professor Rémi Salomon, chairman of the commission that brings together Paris hospitals, said that while staff absences were “a big problem”, allowing infected staff to work is “extremely difficult to implement”.

“Health professionals tell themselves they are afraid of transmitting the virus to patients,” he told France Info.

The Ministry of Health’s instructions define that, whenever possible, infected workers should not come into contact with unvaccinated patients or patients with a higher risk of severe Covid-19.

The ministry said they should also limit their interactions with peers as much as possible and cannot participate in shared activities where masks are removed, such as eating and drinking breaks.

With the highest number of confirmed daily virus cases in Europe, France is in an increasingly challenging position.

The average daily case load in France more than doubled in a week, and the country reported a record 271,686 daily virus cases on Tuesday as the omicron variant overwhelms hospital staff and threatens to disrupt health services , transport and schools.

More than 20,000 people are hospitalized with the virus in France, a number that has been rising steadily for weeks, but not as sharply as infection rates.

Covid-19 patients occupy more than 72% of France’s ICU beds, and the healthcare system, once referenced, is again showing signs of strain. Most patients with virus in ICUs are not vaccinated, although 77% of the population has received at least two doses against Covid-19.

More than 124,000 people with coronaviruses have died in France, one of the highest recorded death rates in the world.