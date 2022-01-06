France: Emmanuel Macron says he wants to “irritate” the unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to “really piss off” unvaccinated people, intensifying a heated debate over the country’s strict new rules for those who refuse immunization.

In an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday (4), Macron said: “I don’t want to piss off the French…now, the unvaccinated ones, I really want to piss off. And then we’ll keep doing it, until the end. That’s the strategy.”

His speech drew sudden, nervous condemnations from opposition lawmakers who were debating Macron’s new proposals for rules for unvaccinated people that would virtually bar them from public life.

A parliamentary debate on the law was suspended in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday (5), and will be held later, raising doubts about whether the more restricted vaccine pass will be carried out as the government intends until 15 January.

The proposed legislation would replace the French “health pass” with a vaccine pass, meaning that proof of vaccination would be needed for a range of everyday activities, from entering restaurants and bars to traveling across the country. A negative test or recent Covid recovery would no longer be acceptable.

I won’t put them in jail, I won’t forcibly vaccinate them, and so we have to tell them: from January 15th, you will no longer be able to go to restaurants, you will not be able to have a drink, go to a cafe, go to the theater, you will not be able to go to the cinema. Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Macron described those who oppose vaccination as “irresponsible”, adding that it “undermines the strength of the nation”. “When my freedom threatens that of others, I become irresponsible,” he said. “An irresponsible person is not a citizen”.

His statements were immediately commented on by his rivals in that year’s presidential election. Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen said on Twitter that “a president shouldn’t say that”, declaring Macron “unworthy of his office” and claiming he wants to make unvaccinated people “second-class citizens”.

The controversy comes amid a tense debate in France over how to deal with the unvaccinated minority of the population.

The parliamentarian Patricia Miralles told the affiliate of CNN BFMTV has received dozens of threats since the first health pass discussions in July 2021. Another lawmaker, Ludovic Medes, told the news channel that, as an elected official, he faces “permanent hate, constant death threats” from some members of the public since the beginning of the pandemic.

France vaccinated around 74% of its total population, one of the highest levels in the European Union, but has been hit hard by the more communicable Ômicron variant, which has registered record infections in recent days. There were 271,686 new cases registered on Tuesday, the highest number so far. Hospitalizations also reached their highest levels since May, with 20,186 Covid patients in treatment.

Most of Europe is facing high numbers as Ômicron sweeps populations. The UK and Italy had their record infections on Tuesday, and Germany saw the number of cases skyrocket in the past week.

However, countries are taking different positions on the reduced severity of Ômicron. Several European states imposed new restrictions during the Christmas period, with Italy implementing a mandate to wear masks outdoors, and the Netherlands entering lockdown. Meanwhile, in England, where vaccine passports were introduced in December for some situations, the UK Health Secretary said “no additional restrictions” are needed.

