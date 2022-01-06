France identifies new variant of coronavirus with more than 40 mutations – International

France identified a new variant of the coronavirus (photo: Agência Brasil/Reprodução) France has identified a new variant of the coronavirus with more than 40 genetic mutations, one of which is associated with a potential increase in virus transmission.

According to researchers at the University Hospital Institute (IHU) of Marseille, who made the discovery, the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 has 46 mutations, including one that is associated with a possible increase in infections.

The variant, of which little is known, was named by scientists with the institute’s initials, IHU, and derives from another, B.1,640, detected in late September 2021 in the Republic of Congo and currently under surveillance by the World Organization of Health.

In France, the first cases of the new variant, which has the technical designation B.1.640.2, were observed in the locality of Forcalquier, in the region of Provena-Alpes-Costa Azul.

In the same region, but in Marseilles, a dozen cases arose associated with trips to Cameroon, a country that borders the Republic of Congo.

The IHU of Marseilles, specialist in infectious diseases, headed by doctor Didier Raoult, who received a warning from the French Medical Association for having violated the code of ethics. He promoted the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19 with no evidence of its effectiveness.

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected two years ago in Wuhan, a city in central China, and which has spread rapidly around the world.

The micron, identified in November, is the most contagious of all the coronavirus variants considered to be of concern, with more than 30 genetic mutations in the spike protein, the “key” that allows the virus to enter human cells.