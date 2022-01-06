Free games coming to the platform in January

Is it free games you guys want? So receive! Amazon Prime Gaming, Amazon’s gaming platform, announced some new additions to its catalog this month, at no additional cost to subscribers.

Among them are three of the most popular games for PC gamers: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”, “Total War Warhammer” and “World War Z Aftermath”.

Other games that also arrive in January, such as “Abandon Ship”, “WRC7 FIA World Rally Championship”, “Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered”, “In Other Waters”, “Paper Beast – Folded Edition” and “Two Point Hospital”.

Also released are add-ons for Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Genshin Impact, New World and Roblox, available to subscribers only.

According to information from EuroGamer, after being added to your game library, games are available forever, as a permanent download. Access to Amazon games is part of the company’s subscription package, which offers free games every month.

Check out all the games below:

World War Z: Aftermath | Until 02/07

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Until 02/02

Total War: Warhammer | Until 02/01

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered | 02/01

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship | 02/01

Abandon Ship | 02/01

Paper Beast – Folded Edition | 02/01

In Other Waters | 02/01

Two Point Hospital | 02/01

Prime Gaming is a Prime subscription service from Amazon. The subscriber has access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and, of course, Prime Gaming, as well as free shipping on purchases made on the site. For new subscribers, a 30-day trial period is offered for users to get to know the service. After this period, the subscription will cost R$9.90/month, with all benefits included.