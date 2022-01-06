Free January 2022 redemption codes

We already have new codes for January for Genshin Impact. Every month miHoYo, the game’s developer, reveals new Genshin Impact codes for players to get rewards (bonus) for free. Check here for valid codes for this month and more!

Before Genshin Impact’s list of free codes, we couldn’t help but warn about game leaks. As well anticipated by Oficina da Net, the latest leak aired on the network refers to the arrival of Diluc and Fischl’s skins.

What do I need to use codes in Genshin Impact?

Check below the prerequisites required for the Genshin Impact player to be able to use the month codes.

You must reach Adventure Rank 10 before redeeming codes in our account.

The codes will only work on iOS and Android PCs and mobile devices as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a miHoYo account as it is already linked to the PlayStation Network.

Each redemption code can only be used once.

Items will be emailed within the game once we have successfully redeemed a code.

How to use Genshin Impact codes

If you still don’t know how to use the Genshin Impact codes provided by miHoYo, check out the step by step below.

Step 01: Access the official Genshin Impact website;

Step 02: Register on the site if you don’t have an account yet;

Step 03: Select the server where you play;

Step 04: Enter your nickname (nick);

Step 05: Enter the code.



Screenshot of Genshin Impact Code Insert Page.

Genshin Impact: January 2022 Codes and More

Check below which are the Genshin Impact active codes for January 2022 which were revealed by miHoYo. As new valid codes become available, we will update the story.

Code Reward server GENSHINGIFT (only for new players) 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit All

Following a list of expired codes :

Code Reward server 5SPDKV8ZHBFV 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All PSNVJURZZSD9 100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s Wit All SA7V2DRZGAU5 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores All ETNU2DN5NZRR 60 Primogens and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores worldwide DFDWAS2BKH5M 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores worldwide CB7FS6KT2H59 100 Primogem and Hero’s Wit worldwide DVP12GSSJYPD 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora worldwide FDVTHFDD35HW 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora China DVEVG36HB4X6 100 Primogens and 10 Mystics Enhancement Ore China EEBTGEGHKLHS 100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s Wit China BSPD3ZRXU985 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience All LBNDKG8XDTND 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Orbs All NB6VKHQWVANZ 100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s Wit All BSNUJGQFUTPM 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All GenshinGalaxy 10K Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s Wit, Mondstadt Hashbrowns, Northern Smoked Chicken All GenshinEpic 60 Primogem, 10K Lives All SBNBUK67M37Z 50 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience All GS6ACJ775KNV 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives All 153YuSaenh 30 Primogems and 5x Adventurer’s Experience All 2T7E9CPA7YJE 100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore All 4BNSD3675J8D 100 Primogem, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore All 5KVeIbSxDUU 100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore All 8A6ABHTH2N9Z 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit All ATPTUJPP53QH 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All CBNXRD6S7H3N 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All cuupmbjsvd 50 Primogens All dU2mhjQL1ZT 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit All eATDgIXLD56 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All EBPWQU6SNZ22 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit All ET7ADQFF8KJR 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit All FS6SU367M279 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit All G3tQq6TOqmE 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit All Genshin0928A 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives Asia Genshin0928E 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives Europe Genshin0928N 60 Primogems and 10,000 lives America GENSHIN1006A 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives America GENSHIN1006S 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives Asia GENSHIN1006U 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives Europe GENSHIN1111 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives All GENSHIMHY0I 30 Primogens Asia GENSHIMHY0M 30 Primogens America GENSHIMHY0O 30 Primogens Europe GenshinZHB30 160 Primogens All GOLNXLAKC58 50 Primogens All GSIMPTQ125 60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives All jsSK8n23jzR 100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore All KTNSCQWW922M 100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore All nBEm3myAL2b 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All PSNTC8FEQK4D 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All SBNBUK67M37Z 30 Primogems and 5x Adventurer’s Experience All TT7BVJNPL249 60 Primogens All WTNTBYSZJNRD 100 Primogems and 10x Mystical Enhancement Ores All UTNBBGSZ3NQM 100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora All

About Genshin Impact

Developed by miHoYo studio, Genshin Impact was released on September 28th for PC, PS4, Android and iOS. A few months later, in November, the title was released for Nintendo Switch. On May 28th, Genshin Impact got a PS5 version.

Genshin Impact is a free game of the action RPG genre in open world style, where the player chooses one of the characters “Travelers” (travelers) to unravel the mysteries of Teyvat, world created for the game.

Another interesting fact is that Genshin Impact, in 2021, reached US$ 1.8 billion in revenue. In addition, Genshin Impact has already managed to generate US$2.4 billion in microtransactions since its launch until December 14, 2021, combining the App Store (iOS) with the Play Store (Android).