Free January 2022 redemption codes

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Free January 2022 redemption codes 4 Views

We already have new codes for January for Genshin Impact. Every month miHoYo, the game’s developer, reveals new Genshin Impact codes for players to get rewards (bonus) for free. Check here for valid codes for this month and more!

Before Genshin Impact’s list of free codes, we couldn’t help but warn about game leaks. As well anticipated by Oficina da Net, the latest leak aired on the network refers to the arrival of Diluc and Fischl’s skins.

What do I need to use codes in Genshin Impact?

Check below the prerequisites required for the Genshin Impact player to be able to use the month codes.

  • You must reach Adventure Rank 10 before redeeming codes in our account.
  • The codes will only work on iOS and Android PCs and mobile devices as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a miHoYo account as it is already linked to the PlayStation Network.
  • Each redemption code can only be used once.
  • Items will be emailed within the game once we have successfully redeemed a code.

How to use Genshin Impact codes

If you still don’t know how to use the Genshin Impact codes provided by miHoYo, check out the step by step below.

Step 01: Access the official Genshin Impact website;

Step 02: Register on the site if you don’t have an account yet;

Step 03: Select the server where you play;

Step 04: Enter your nickname (nick);

Step 05: Enter the code.

Screenshot of Genshin Impact Code Insert Page.
Screenshot of Genshin Impact Code Insert Page.

Genshin Impact: January 2022 Codes and More

Check below which are the Genshin Impact active codes for January 2022 which were revealed by miHoYo. As new valid codes become available, we will update the story.

CodeRewardserver
GENSHINGIFT (only for new players)50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s WitAll

Following a list of expired codes:

CodeRewardserver
5SPDKV8ZHBFV100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll
PSNVJURZZSD9100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s WitAll
SA7V2DRZGAU5100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement OresAll
ETNU2DN5NZRR60 Primogens and 10 Mystic Enhancement Oresworldwide
DFDWAS2BKH5M100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Oresworldwide
CB7FS6KT2H59100 Primogem and Hero’s Witworldwide
DVP12GSSJYPD100 Primogens and 50,000 Moraworldwide
FDVTHFDD35HW100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraChina
DVEVG36HB4X6100 Primogens and 10 Mystics Enhancement OreChina
EEBTGEGHKLHS100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s WitChina
BSPD3ZRXU98560 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s ExperienceAll
LBNDKG8XDTND100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement OrbsAll
NB6VKHQWVANZ100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s WitAll
BSNUJGQFUTPM100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll
GenshinGalaxy10K Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s Wit, Mondstadt Hashbrowns, Northern Smoked ChickenAll
GenshinEpic60 Primogem, 10K LivesAll
SBNBUK67M37Z50 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s ExperienceAll
GS6ACJ775KNV60 Primogens and 10,000 LivesAll
153YuSaenh30 Primogems and 5x Adventurer’s ExperienceAll
2T7E9CPA7YJE100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement OreAll
4BNSD3675J8D100 Primogem, 10x Mystic Enhancement OreAll
5KVeIbSxDUU100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement OreAll
8A6ABHTH2N9Z100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s WitAll
ATPTUJPP53QH100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll
CBNXRD6S7H3N100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll
cuupmbjsvd50 PrimogensAll
dU2mhjQL1ZT100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s WitAll
eATDgIXLD56100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll
EBPWQU6SNZ22100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s WitAll
ET7ADQFF8KJR100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s WitAll
FS6SU367M279100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s WitAll
G3tQq6TOqmE100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s WitAll
Genshin0928A60 Primogens and 10,000 LivesAsia
Genshin0928E60 Primogens and 10,000 LivesEurope
Genshin0928N60 Primogems and 10,000 livesAmerica
GENSHIN1006A60 Primogens and 10,000 LivesAmerica
GENSHIN1006S60 Primogens and 10,000 LivesAsia
GENSHIN1006U60 Primogens and 10,000 LivesEurope
GENSHIN111160 Primogens and 10,000 LivesAll
GENSHIMHY0I30 PrimogensAsia
GENSHIMHY0M30 PrimogensAmerica
GENSHIMHY0O30 PrimogensEurope
GenshinZHB30160 PrimogensAll
GOLNXLAKC5850 PrimogensAll
GSIMPTQ12560 Primogens and 10,000 LivesAll
jsSK8n23jzR100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement OreAll
KTNSCQWW922M100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement OreAll
nBEm3myAL2b100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll
PSNTC8FEQK4D100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll
SBNBUK67M37Z30 Primogems and 5x Adventurer’s ExperienceAll
TT7BVJNPL24960 PrimogensAll
WTNTBYSZJNRD100 Primogems and 10x Mystical Enhancement OresAll
UTNBBGSZ3NQM100 Primogens and 50,000 MoraAll

About Genshin Impact

Developed by miHoYo studio, Genshin Impact was released on September 28th for PC, PS4, Android and iOS. A few months later, in November, the title was released for Nintendo Switch. On May 28th, Genshin Impact got a PS5 version.

Genshin Impact is a free game of the action RPG genre in open world style, where the player chooses one of the characters “Travelers” (travelers) to unravel the mysteries of Teyvat, world created for the game.

Another interesting fact is that Genshin Impact, in 2021, reached US$ 1.8 billion in revenue. In addition, Genshin Impact has already managed to generate US$2.4 billion in microtransactions since its launch until December 14, 2021, combining the App Store (iOS) with the Play Store (Android).

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

[ATUALIZADO] Xbox starts barring access to emulators through Developer Mode

The company has started to close accounts of users who have never published games on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved