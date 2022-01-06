Free January 2022 redemption codes

We already have new codes for January for Genshin Impact. Every month miHoYo, the game’s developer, reveals new Genshin Impact codes for players to get rewards (bonus) for free. Check here for valid codes for this month and more!
Before Genshin Impact’s list of free codes, we couldn’t help but warn about game leaks. As well anticipated by Oficina da Net, the latest leak aired on the network refers to the arrival of Diluc and Fischl’s skins.
What do I need to use codes in Genshin Impact?
Check below the prerequisites required for the Genshin Impact player to be able to use the month codes.
- You must reach Adventure Rank 10 before redeeming codes in our account.
- The codes will only work on iOS and Android PCs and mobile devices as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a miHoYo account as it is already linked to the PlayStation Network.
- Each redemption code can only be used once.
- Items will be emailed within the game once we have successfully redeemed a code.
How to use Genshin Impact codes
If you still don’t know how to use the Genshin Impact codes provided by miHoYo, check out the step by step below.
Step 01: Access the official Genshin Impact website;
Step 02: Register on the site if you don’t have an account yet;
Step 03: Select the server where you play;
Step 04: Enter your nickname (nick);
Step 05: Enter the code.
Genshin Impact: January 2022 Codes and More
Check below which are the Genshin Impact active codes for January 2022 which were revealed by miHoYo. As new valid codes become available, we will update the story.
|Code
|Reward
|server
|GENSHINGIFT (only for new players)
|50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit
|All
Following a list of expired codes:
|Code
|Reward
|server
|5SPDKV8ZHBFV
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
|PSNVJURZZSD9
|100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s Wit
|All
|SA7V2DRZGAU5
|100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|All
|ETNU2DN5NZRR
|60 Primogens and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|worldwide
|DFDWAS2BKH5M
|100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|worldwide
|CB7FS6KT2H59
|100 Primogem and Hero’s Wit
|worldwide
|DVP12GSSJYPD
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|worldwide
|FDVTHFDD35HW
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|China
|DVEVG36HB4X6
|100 Primogens and 10 Mystics Enhancement Ore
|China
|EEBTGEGHKLHS
|100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s Wit
|China
|BSPD3ZRXU985
|60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience
|All
|LBNDKG8XDTND
|100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Orbs
|All
|NB6VKHQWVANZ
|100 Primogens and 5 Hero’s Wit
|All
|BSNUJGQFUTPM
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
|GenshinGalaxy
|10K Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s Wit, Mondstadt Hashbrowns, Northern Smoked Chicken
|All
|GenshinEpic
|60 Primogem, 10K Lives
|All
|SBNBUK67M37Z
|50 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience
|All
|GS6ACJ775KNV
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|All
|153YuSaenh
|30 Primogems and 5x Adventurer’s Experience
|All
|2T7E9CPA7YJE
|100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|All
|4BNSD3675J8D
|100 Primogem, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|All
|5KVeIbSxDUU
|100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|All
|8A6ABHTH2N9Z
|100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit
|All
|ATPTUJPP53QH
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
|CBNXRD6S7H3N
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
|cuupmbjsvd
|50 Primogens
|All
|dU2mhjQL1ZT
|100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit
|All
|eATDgIXLD56
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
|EBPWQU6SNZ22
|100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit
|All
|ET7ADQFF8KJR
|100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit
|All
|FS6SU367M279
|100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit
|All
|G3tQq6TOqmE
|100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit
|All
|Genshin0928A
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|Asia
|Genshin0928E
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|Europe
|Genshin0928N
|60 Primogems and 10,000 lives
|America
|GENSHIN1006A
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|America
|GENSHIN1006S
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|Asia
|GENSHIN1006U
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|Europe
|GENSHIN1111
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|All
|GENSHIMHY0I
|30 Primogens
|Asia
|GENSHIMHY0M
|30 Primogens
|America
|GENSHIMHY0O
|30 Primogens
|Europe
|GenshinZHB30
|160 Primogens
|All
|GOLNXLAKC58
|50 Primogens
|All
|GSIMPTQ125
|60 Primogens and 10,000 Lives
|All
|jsSK8n23jzR
|100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|All
|KTNSCQWW922M
|100 Primogens and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|All
|nBEm3myAL2b
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
|PSNTC8FEQK4D
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
|SBNBUK67M37Z
|30 Primogems and 5x Adventurer’s Experience
|All
|TT7BVJNPL249
|60 Primogens
|All
|WTNTBYSZJNRD
|100 Primogems and 10x Mystical Enhancement Ores
|All
|UTNBBGSZ3NQM
|100 Primogens and 50,000 Mora
|All
About Genshin Impact
Developed by miHoYo studio, Genshin Impact was released on September 28th for PC, PS4, Android and iOS. A few months later, in November, the title was released for Nintendo Switch. On May 28th, Genshin Impact got a PS5 version.
Genshin Impact is a free game of the action RPG genre in open world style, where the player chooses one of the characters “Travelers” (travelers) to unravel the mysteries of Teyvat, world created for the game.
Another interesting fact is that Genshin Impact, in 2021, reached US$ 1.8 billion in revenue. In addition, Genshin Impact has already managed to generate US$2.4 billion in microtransactions since its launch until December 14, 2021, combining the App Store (iOS) with the Play Store (Android).