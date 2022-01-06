Friends who played R$ 22,000 in a Mega da Virada jackpot didn’t hit any number – Country

the group of 98 friends from Dourados (MS), which invested BRL 22 thousand in a prize pool at the Mega da Virada 2021 did not hit any of the drawn numbers. The biggest prizes came out for betting in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The creator of the raffle, Ademir de Almeida, warned, however, that the group did not give up and is already preparing for other raffles in 2022. Last year, they invested together more than R$90,000 in lottery games.

“We didn’t hit any of the fifteen numbers, but the group is strong! That’s a bet, we’re not going to stop, now the expectation is the Easter Dupla Sena. The group has existed for 10 years, we already know we can win or lose,” stated Ademir to g1.

The group of bettors has been trying their luck together since 2012, when they made a single R$10,010 bet on the Mega Sena da Virada, hitting two of the six millionaires.

Record collection in 2021

The Mega da Virada 2021 recorded 333 million bets and raised BRL 1.51 billion, record number.

“The value is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, points out a statement from Caixa. The corner (five dozen) had 1,712 hits and each one takes the prize of R$ 50,861.33. Another 143,494 bets hit the court (four tens) and took BRL 866.88 each