Friends who played R$ 22,000 in a Mega da Virada jackpot didn’t hit any number – Country

Yadunandan Singh 46 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Friends who played R$ 22,000 in a Mega da Virada jackpot didn’t hit any number – Country 0 Views

the group of 98 friends from Dourados (MS), which invested BRL 22 thousand in a prize pool at the Mega da Virada 2021 did not hit any of the drawn numbers. The biggest prizes came out for betting in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The creator of the raffle, Ademir de Almeida, warned, however, that the group did not give up and is already preparing for other raffles in 2022. Last year, they invested together more than R$90,000 in lottery games.

“We didn’t hit any of the fifteen numbers, but the group is strong! That’s a bet, we’re not going to stop, now the expectation is the Easter Dupla Sena. The group has existed for 10 years, we already know we can win or lose,” stated Ademir to g1.

The group of bettors has been trying their luck together since 2012, when they made a single R$10,010 bet on the Mega Sena da Virada, hitting two of the six millionaires.

Record collection in 2021

The Mega da Virada 2021 recorded 333 million bets and raised BRL 1.51 billion, record number.

“The value is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, points out a statement from Caixa. The corner (five dozen) had 1,712 hits and each one takes the prize of R$ 50,861.33. Another 143,494 bets hit the court (four tens) and took BRL 866.88 each


I want to receive exclusive content about Brazil

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check out the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2441; prize is BRL 2.7 million

posted on 01/05/2022 19:54 / updated on 01/05/2022 21:42 (credit: Reproduction) Caixa Econômica Federal drew, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved