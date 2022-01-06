Gabigol out of Flamengo? See how much Premier League teams need to pay to bring forward

Top scorer of the Rio de Janeiro club has been in the sights of English clubs since the end of 2021

Even with the harassment of English clubs by Gabigol, The Flamengo was firm and decided to keep the attacker. And an exit will only happen with one condition, according to the GE website: if the payment of the fine of 33 million euros (BRL 212 million). That was the board’s response to the polls.

The value of the termination is exactly double what Flamengo paid to buy the Inter striker at the beginning of 2020: 16.5 million euros. The amount is still paid in installments by the cariocas.

Recently, the West Ham he even made a loan proposal for shirt 9, but the deal was promptly rejected by Rubro-negro. According to the newspaper The day, the offer was for BRL 32 million for an 18-month loan.

The offer was seen as ‘meaningless’ by the board, which counts on ‘1000%’ Gabigol to put the club back on track with its main achievements.

Beyond the Hammers, The Newcastle, the new billionaire in world football and who promises to shake up the next European transfer window, even made a contact with the top scorer. However, the answer was the same.

The 25-year-old striker’s contract with the Rio de Janeiro club is valid until December 2024. Last season, he was once again Flamengo’s top scorer in the year, with 34 goals scored in 45 matches. Gabi still gave 10 assists.