George Floyd’s great-niece is shot in her sleep | World

A 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd was shot while sleeping shortly after New Year’s Eve in Houston, USA.

Several shots were fired at a city apartment around 3 am on January 1st. There were four adults and two children in the place.

The girl was shot in the torso and was taken to hospital by her mother. She was operated on and then hospitalized. She is in stable condition.

George Floyd: a year later, US recalls murder that sparked protests around the world

Officer convicted of death of George Floyd; see main moments of the trial

The shots hit the lungs, which were punctured, and the liver. Three ribs were broken, according to the family.

1 of 2 People’s jury condemned former white police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of black citizen George Floyd — Photo: Retrospective/Reproduction Popular jury condemned former white police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of black citizen George Floyd — Photo: Retrospective/Reproduction

Derrrick Delane, the child’s grandfather, says that the police only arrived four hours after the shooting.

The Houston police chief opened an investigation to investigate the agents’ response.

The reason for the shooting has not yet been determined.

The girl affected is the granddaughter of LaTonya Floyd, a sister of George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, this one Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for nearly ten minutes, indifferent to the demands and pleas of passersby and the victim’s moans of pain.

2 of 2 Protest in Washington, Aug. 28, 2020: protester carries plaques with drawings in honor of George Floyd — Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Archive/AP Photo Washington protest August 28, 2020: protester carries plaques with drawings in honor of George Floyd — Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Archive/AP Photo

The scene, recorded and posted on social media, was replicated by the media and caused outrage and massive protests against racism and police violence in the US and in several countries around the world.

On December 15, Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of Floyd’s murder, pleaded guilty to allegations of violating the victim’s civil rights.

It is the first time that Chauvin, who has appealed his conviction in Minnesota state court, has pleaded guilty to the acts that resulted in Floyd’s death from suffocation during an arrest proceeding.