George Floyd’s great-niece is shot while sleeping at home in the United States – World

A 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd – a black man who has become a symbol of the fight against racism and police violence in the United States – was shot while sleeping at home in the city of Houston, Texas. The information is from the G1.

The fact happened in the early morning of January 1st, when several shots were fired in the apartment. There were four adults and two children at the site.

Arianna Delane was shot in the torso and had her lungs punctured. The liver was also damaged and three ribs were broken, according to the family. She was taken to the hospital by her mother, was operated on and is hospitalized in a stable condition.

The Houston police chief opened an investigation to investigate the agents’ response to the incident, as according to Derrrick Delane, the child’s grandfather, the officers only arrived at the scene four hours after the shooting. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.

Who is George Floyd?

Floyd, a former black security guard, was asphyxiated to death on May 25, 2020 by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, during a boarding in Minneapolis, USA.

The policeman knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes, indifferent to the demands of passersby and the pleas of the victim himself, who repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

The scene was recorded, shared on social media and ended up gaining worldwide repercussion in the media, which generated a wave of protests in several countries. In June 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the death of George Floyd.