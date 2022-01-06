George Floyd’s niece gets shot while sleeping on New Year’s Eve

posted on 01/05/2022 12:47 PM / updated on 01/05/2022 12:48 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

A 4-year-old girl, who was reportedly identified as the great-niece of George Floyd, a black man murdered by police in 2020, was shot in her sleep in the early hours of 2022. people, the shooting took place just before 3 am last Saturday (1/1).

“The suspect or suspects fired several shots at an apartment at the above address when four adults and two children were inside the apartment,” reads a statement from the Houston City Division of Major Assaults and Family Violence.

“One of the children was hit in the torso. She was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital, where she underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition,” the statement continues. “At the moment, there is no description or motive of the suspect for the shooting,” police said.

The girl Arianna’s father, Derick Delane, told local ABC13 channel that the child screamed and said he had been hit. “I was shocked to see the blood and realize that my daughter had actually been hit. She didn’t know what was going on, she was sleeping,” he said. Arianna was hit in the chest and the bullet further pierced her lung and liver and broke three ribs.

Until Tuesday (4/1), the police had no suspects or information about what had motivated the crime. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the investigation was continuing and apologized for the “delay” in handling the case. “I ask that everyone continue to pray for the child’s complete recovery and help with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects,” it said in a statement.

Derick Delane says he has reason to believe the family’s home was purposely shot and criticized the fact that police did not arrive at the scene until four hours later. “Why was my house shot? My daughter doesn’t know. I can’t explain this to her. As a parent, you must protect the children,” he lamented.

Arianna participated in several protests with family members against the police after her uncle’s death. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the Floyd murder. The then-policeman knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an approach. The action was filmed by a witness.