Germany Considers More Restrictions Amid Spike in Covid-19 Infections | World

Germany needs to consider further restrictions on social contact and must increase the number of people vaccinated with the Covid-19 booster dose as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, the German health minister said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, it will be necessary to press the button to contain the heavy wave that is coming our way,” Karl Lauterbach told media outlet RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, without giving further details.

Countries reinforce measures against the ‘tsunami’ of the ômicron: remote work, closed bars and more measures

Germany registers 1st death caused by omicron variant of coronavirus

1 of 1 Child is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Leipzig, Germany, December 10, 2021 — Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters Child vaccinated against Covid-19 in Leipzig, Germany, December 10, 2021 — Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with regional leaders on Friday to discuss how to respond to the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant.

In December, daily infections were declining in Germany after the country introduced measures such as requiring proof of vaccination for various activities indoors, but a week ago they started to increase again.

The Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 58,912 new cases this Wednesday, a 47% increase from the previous week. The country recorded a further 346 deaths, bringing the total to 112,925.

Germany has a relatively low vaccination rate compared to other Western European countries: 71.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 39.3% received a booster dose.