Globo has almost 40 journalists on leave due to an outbreak of covid-19 in SP and RJ

posted on 06/01/2022 00:17



(credit: Reproduction/Rede Globo)

The increase in covid-19 cases also reached Rede Globo newsrooms. About 40 journalists were turned away after contracting the virus, according to the column. TV news, of Uol portal.

There are at least 17 professionals on leave in Rio de Janeiro and 20 in São Paulo, just in the journalism teams. One of the names on the certificate is that of journalist Christiane Pelajo, who received the diagnosis this Wednesday (5/01), and had to be replaced from the bench of the 4pm Edition of the Globe News. It is the second time that the journalist has tested positive for the disease.

Pelajo used Instagram to make an appeal for vaccination. “In the last 4 months, this is the second time I have had a covid. I had it in September 2021. At the time, I was very weak, without taste or smell. I even passed out in the hospital. I had to be away from work for almost a month. “, he wrote.

About the second diagnosis, the journalist said that the symptoms are milder. “I started crying when (the test) came back positive for covid. I’m much better than the first time for an obvious reason: I have two doses of the vaccine. My booster will be at the end of this month. So I come here to beg for you to get vaccinated and vaccinate your children”, he completes.

the column of UOL had access to an e-mail sent by the Director of Journalism to employees, asking for security measures to be reinforced, as well as defining rules to remove journalists with flu-like symptoms.