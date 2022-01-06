Globo has nearly 40 journalists with Covid and goes on alert · TV News

With an outbreak of Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, Globo has almost 40 journalists on leave due to the disease and has once again entered a state of alert with the pandemic. This Wednesday (5), Christiane Pelajo received a positive diagnosis for the disease and was replaced by Marcelo Cosme in the 4pm edition.

THE TV news had access to an email sent by Ali Kamel, the station’s Journalism director, to Globo’s newsroom this Wednesday. In the statement, the executive asks employees to be careful, explains the safety protocols to be kept and followed, as well as defines rules to remove journalists who present a risk to the health of the team.

The report also found that there are already 17 professionals on leave from Globo’s newsroom in Rio de Janeiro and 20 from the São Paulo journalism team. The station is said to be suffering a major embezzlement, as many employees also took or are going to take vacations this month.

In both Rio and São Paulo, the work schedules for the coming weekends are having to be adjusted to cover all the holes in the teams.

Check Ali Kamel’s email in full:

“As we all know and are reporting, the Ômicron variant has arrived in force.

It is therefore essential that we redouble our care, in our professional life, but also in our personal life. We need to wear a mask at all times in the workplace, sanitize hands and equipment, and avoid crowding.

With the peal, it is necessary to recall some procedures that we have adopted since the beginning of the pandemic and that continue to be adopted.

1) Only close contacts of people who contracted Covid are removed: those who stayed with the person who tested positive on the day or the day before the first symptoms for more than 15 minutes, less than five feet and without a mask. As we all wear masks all the time, close contacts have proved extremely rare. Internal studies confirmed that a person with Covid rarely passed on to others on the team. Cases of counting on fingers and only in the first two months of the pandemic. Therefore, the need to maintain the use of masks and follow the protocol.

2) We do not separate contacts from contacts. That is, if someone was close to someone who, in another situation, was close to a person’s contact with Covid, that person need not be pushed away. This has always been our procedure.

3) We drive away those who live with people with Covid. The Committee that studies prophylactic measures in relation to Covid will discuss on Friday the period of leave, adopting criteria from the American CDC and agencies from European countries and from Anvisa.

4) Anyone who has symptoms should not come to work. They must notify the manager and will be tested within three days. This deadline is important to avoid false negatives.

These measures have been successfully adopted since March 2020. It was with them that we got here. It is with them that we will remain safer.

Regarding 2020 and 2021, there is a positive thing: we are all vaccinated with two doses. Many, with reinforcement. And Ômicron has been soft on these cases. But that won’t make us relax”